Die Funk Metaller EXTREME haben mit "Money [In God We Trust]" einen weiteren Ausschnitt aus ihrem kommenden Live-Album "Pornograffitti Live 25: Metal Meltdown" ins Netz gestellt. Erscheinen soll das Ganze am 14. Oktober.







01. Decadence Dance

02. Li'l Jack Horny

03. When I'm President

04. Get the Funk Out

05. More Than Words

06. Money [In God We Trust]

07. It's A Monster

08. Pornograffitti

09. When I First Kissed You

10. Suzi [Wants Her All Day What?]

11. Flight Of The Wounded Bumble Bee

12. He-Man Woman Hater

13. Song For Love

14. Hole Hearted

15. Play With Me*

16. Cupid's Dead*



* Songs nicht auf Audio-CD



