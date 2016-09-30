.: SUCHE
News zu Extreme
Grim Reaper
Walking In The Shadows
Heavy Metal, NwobHM
5 von 7 Punkten
"Bestimmt kein Schattendasein"
Suicidal Tendencies
World Gone Mad
Hardcore, Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Suicidal For Life!"
Phantom Winter
Sundown Pleasures
Doom Metal, Post Hardcore, Post/Avantgarde Black Metal, Sludge
6 von 7 Punkten
"Düster und unbequem"
Airbourne
Breakin' Outta Hell
Hard Rock
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Zeitlos gute Rockmusik"
Monte Pittman
Inverted Grasp Of Balance
Crossover, Groove Metal, Heavy Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lasst das mal den Monte machen."
|<< Suicidal Tendencies - Neuer Song
|Brother Firetribe - Single online >>
|Die Funk Metaller EXTREME haben mit "Money [In God We Trust]" einen weiteren Ausschnitt aus ihrem kommenden Live-Album "Pornograffitti Live 25: Metal Meltdown" ins Netz gestellt. Erscheinen soll das Ganze am 14. Oktober.
01. Decadence Dance
02. Li'l Jack Horny
03. When I'm President
04. Get the Funk Out
05. More Than Words
06. Money [In God We Trust]
07. It's A Monster
08. Pornograffitti
09. When I First Kissed You
10. Suzi [Wants Her All Day What?]
11. Flight Of The Wounded Bumble Bee
12. He-Man Woman Hater
13. Song For Love
14. Hole Hearted
15. Play With Me*
16. Cupid's Dead*
* Songs nicht auf Audio-CD
Kommentare