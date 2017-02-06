Das neue Album der Recklinghausener Power Metaller FAIRYTALE heißt "Battlestar Rising" und erscheint via Art Gate Records hierzulande am 24. Februar 2017.



Zur Single "Man Or Mashine" gibt es hier das Lyric-Video.







Live ist die Band am kommenden Samstag, dem 11. Februar im Essener "Don't Panic" auf dem Glowing Ember Festival NRW 2017 zu sehen.











