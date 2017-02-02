.: SUCHE
|Die u.a. um Mitglieder von ENTOMBED, UNLEASHED und NEROPHOBIC versammelten Death Metaller FIRESPAWN [ehemals FIREBORN] haben mit "The Reprobate" ein neues Album angekündigt.
FIRESPAWN sind:
Lars Göran Petrov [ENTOMBED] - Vocals
Victor Brandt [ENTOMBED] - Guitar
Alex Friberg [NECROPHOBIC] - Bass
Fredrik Folkare [UNLEASHED, NECROPHOBIC] - Guitar
