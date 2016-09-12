 .: SUCHE
CD Review: Johansson & Speckmann - Edge Of The Abyss

Johansson & Speckmann
Edge Of The Abyss


Death Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Zwei Death-Tausendsassa mit gewohnt gediegener Kost"
CD Review: Lordi - Monstereophonic (Theaterror vs. Demonarchy)

Lordi
Monstereophonic (Theaterror vs. Demonarchy)


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Wieder mal ein solides Werk, allerdings ohne große Überraschungen"
CD Review: Delain - Moonbathers

Delain
Moonbathers


Female Fronted, Gothic Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Dank der Hitdichte gerettet"
CD Review: Serious Black - Mirrorworld

Serious Black
Mirrorworld


Melodic Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Von allem etwas mehr"
CD Review: Crystal Ball - Déjà-Voodoo

Crystal Ball
Déjà-Voodoo


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Gesichtslose Wucht"
CD Review: Twilight Force - Heroes Of Mighty Magic

Twilight Force
Heroes Of Mighty Magic


Power Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Die Metaller der Kokosnuss"
CD Review: Devin Townsend Project - Transcendence

Devin Townsend Project
Transcendence


Prog-Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Vielseitige Epic-Prog-Bombe"
CD Review: Evergrey - The Storm Within

Evergrey
The Storm Within


Melodic Metal, Power Metal, Prog-Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Souverän heruntergespielt"
CD Review: Ancient - Back To The Land Of The Dead

Ancient
Back To The Land Of The Dead


Melodic Black Metal
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Altsackian Hunger"
CD Review: Pain - Coming Home

Pain
Coming Home


Electro, Industrial, Industrial Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Peterchens Mondfahrt"
CD Review: Kyle Gass Band - Thundering Herd

Kyle Gass Band
Thundering Herd


Blues / Bluesrock, Hard Rock, Rock
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Unverwüstlicher Humor"
CD Review: Kuolemanlaakso - M. Laakso Vol 1 The Gothic Tapes

Kuolemanlaakso
M. Laakso Vol 1 The Gothic Tapes


Dark Metal, Gothic, Gothic Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Einfach mal neue Wege gehen"
CD Review: Attick Demons - Let's Raise Hell

Attick Demons
Let's Raise Hell


Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Nicht mehr ganz so jungfräulich"
CD Review: Soilwork - Death Resonance

Soilwork
Death Resonance


Melodic Death Metal
Keine Wertung
"Klasse Compilation einer Death Metal-Konstante"
CD Review: Armory - World Peace... Cosmic War

Armory
World Peace... Cosmic War


Heavy Metal, Melodic Speed Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Krawall im All"
CD Review: Sinsaenum - Echoes Of The Tortured

Sinsaenum
Echoes Of The Tortured


Death Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Mehr Death Metal ist Mehr"
CD Review: Inquisition - Bloodshed Across the Empyrean Altar Beyond the Celestial Zenith

Inquisition
Bloodshed Across the Empyrean Altar Beyond the Celestial Zenith


Black Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Vom Untergrund zum Höhepunkt"
FOREVER STILL aus Dänemark bringen ihr erstes Album "Tied Down" am 21. Oktober 2016 heraus.

Nun gibt es den ersten Albumtrailer zu sehen, in dem Sängerin Maja Shining über die Grundidee hinter der Scheibe spricht.



Hier ist die Trackliste des neuen Album-Digipaks, das auch eine Special-DVD mitbringt:

01. Scars
02. Once Upon A Nightmare
03. Miss Madness
04. Awake The Fire
05. Breathe In
06. Save Me
07. Your Light
08. Alone
09. Break The Glass
10. Tied Down
Bonus Tracks:
11. Scars (acoustic)
12. Save Me (acoustic)
13. Miss Madness (acoustic)

DVD:
01. Miss Madness (Videoclip)
02. Scars (Videoclip)
03. Awake The Fire (Videoclip)
04. Break The Glass (Videoclip)
05.. Once Upon a Nightmare (Lyricvideo)
06.. Miss Madness (Lyricvideo)
07.. Scars (Lyricvideo)
