FOREVER STILL aus Dänemark bringen ihr erstes Album "Tied Down" am 21. Oktober 2016 heraus.



Nun gibt es den ersten Albumtrailer zu sehen, in dem Sängerin Maja Shining über die Grundidee hinter der Scheibe spricht.







Hier ist die Trackliste des neuen Album-Digipaks, das auch eine Special-DVD mitbringt:



01. Scars

02. Once Upon A Nightmare

03. Miss Madness

04. Awake The Fire

05. Breathe In

06. Save Me

07. Your Light

08. Alone

09. Break The Glass

10. Tied Down

Bonus Tracks:

11. Scars (acoustic)

12. Save Me (acoustic)

13. Miss Madness (acoustic)



DVD:

01. Miss Madness (Videoclip)

02. Scars (Videoclip)

03. Awake The Fire (Videoclip)

04. Break The Glass (Videoclip)

05.. Once Upon a Nightmare (Lyricvideo)

06.. Miss Madness (Lyricvideo)

07.. Scars (Lyricvideo)

