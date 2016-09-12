.: SUCHE
Johansson & Speckmann
Edge Of The Abyss
Death Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Zwei Death-Tausendsassa mit gewohnt gediegener Kost"
Lordi
Monstereophonic (Theaterror vs. Demonarchy)
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Wieder mal ein solides Werk, allerdings ohne große Überraschungen"
Delain
Moonbathers
Female Fronted, Gothic Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Dank der Hitdichte gerettet"
Serious Black
Mirrorworld
Melodic Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Von allem etwas mehr"
Crystal Ball
Déjà-Voodoo
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Gesichtslose Wucht"
Twilight Force
Heroes Of Mighty Magic
Power Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Die Metaller der Kokosnuss"
Devin Townsend Project
Transcendence
Prog-Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Vielseitige Epic-Prog-Bombe"
Evergrey
The Storm Within
Melodic Metal, Power Metal, Prog-Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Souverän heruntergespielt"
Ancient
Back To The Land Of The Dead
Melodic Black Metal
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Altsackian Hunger"
Pain
Coming Home
Electro, Industrial, Industrial Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Peterchens Mondfahrt"
Kyle Gass Band
Thundering Herd
Blues / Bluesrock, Hard Rock, Rock
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Unverwüstlicher Humor"
Kuolemanlaakso
M. Laakso Vol 1 The Gothic Tapes
Dark Metal, Gothic, Gothic Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Einfach mal neue Wege gehen"
Attick Demons
Let's Raise Hell
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Nicht mehr ganz so jungfräulich"
Soilwork
Death Resonance
Melodic Death Metal
Keine Wertung
"Klasse Compilation einer Death Metal-Konstante"
Armory
World Peace... Cosmic War
Heavy Metal, Melodic Speed Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Krawall im All"
Sinsaenum
Echoes Of The Tortured
Death Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Mehr Death Metal ist Mehr"
Inquisition
Bloodshed Across the Empyrean Altar Beyond the Celestial Zenith
Black Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Vom Untergrund zum Höhepunkt"
|<< Pain - Neues Video präsentiert
|Brujeria - Neuer Song veröffentlicht >>
|FOREVER STILL aus Dänemark bringen ihr erstes Album "Tied Down" am 21. Oktober 2016 heraus.
Nun gibt es den ersten Albumtrailer zu sehen, in dem Sängerin Maja Shining über die Grundidee hinter der Scheibe spricht.
Hier ist die Trackliste des neuen Album-Digipaks, das auch eine Special-DVD mitbringt:
01. Scars
02. Once Upon A Nightmare
03. Miss Madness
04. Awake The Fire
05. Breathe In
06. Save Me
07. Your Light
08. Alone
09. Break The Glass
10. Tied Down
Bonus Tracks:
11. Scars (acoustic)
12. Save Me (acoustic)
13. Miss Madness (acoustic)
DVD:
01. Miss Madness (Videoclip)
02. Scars (Videoclip)
03. Awake The Fire (Videoclip)
04. Break The Glass (Videoclip)
05.. Once Upon a Nightmare (Lyricvideo)
06.. Miss Madness (Lyricvideo)
07.. Scars (Lyricvideo)
Kommentare