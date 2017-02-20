 .: SUCHE
Heute können für die GLOWING EMBER Festival-Tour weitere Termine bestätigt werden, ebenso stehen für die kommenden Gigs die jeweiligen Billings fest. Kurzfristig konnte die "Halle 5" in Leipzig gebucht und mit GORILLA MONSOON ein Headliner gewonnen werden.

Glowing Ember Festival Sachsen in Leipzig "Halle 5"

04.03.3017

GORILLA MONSOON

[SOON]

MEMORY FX

LOST ETERNITY


Glowing Ember Festival 2017 Hamburg in Hamburg "Knust".

IRON SAVIOR

[SOON]

VENATIC

SLOPPY JOE'S


Glowing Ember Festival 2017 Baden Württemberg in Mannheim "7er Club"

GLOOMBALL

[SOON]

ONE LAST LEGACY

WIRUFENAN!


20.02.17 | 17:08 Uhr
