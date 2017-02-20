Heute können für die GLOWING EMBER Festival-Tour weitere Termine bestätigt werden, ebenso stehen für die kommenden Gigs die jeweiligen Billings fest. Kurzfristig konnte die "Halle 5" in Leipzig gebucht und mit GORILLA MONSOON ein Headliner gewonnen werden.



Glowing Ember Festival Sachsen in Leipzig "Halle 5"



04.03.3017



GORILLA MONSOON



[SOON]



MEMORY FX



LOST ETERNITY





Glowing Ember Festival 2017 Hamburg in Hamburg "Knust".



IRON SAVIOR



[SOON]



VENATIC



SLOPPY JOE'S





Glowing Ember Festival 2017 Baden Württemberg in Mannheim "7er Club"



GLOOMBALL



[SOON]



ONE LAST LEGACY



WIRUFENAN!





