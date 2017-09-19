 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
News zu Godsmack
Reviews von Godsmack
CD Review: Godsmack - The Oracle

Godsmack
The Oracle


Grunge, Heavy Metal, Rock
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Der kleine Mann mit der großen Stimme…"
CD Review: Godsmack - Good Times, Bad Times: Ten Years Of Godsmack [BEST OF]

Godsmack
Good Times, Bad Times: Ten Years Of Godsmack [BEST OF]


Hard Rock, Rock
Keine Wertung
"Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten!"
Live-Berichte über Godsmack
Mehr aus den Genres
CD Review: Hell - Human Remains

Hell
Human Remains


Heavy Metal, NwobHM
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"In Shakespeares Gruselkabinett"
CD Review: Tarja - The Brightest Void

Tarja
The Brightest Void


Rock, Symphonic / Epic Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Verwirrende Vorabveröffentlichung"
CD Review: Grantig - So Muss Es Sein

Grantig
So Muss Es Sein


Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Anspruchsvoll trotz übler Laune"
CD Review: Wisdom - Marching For Liberty

Wisdom
Marching For Liberty


Heavy Metal, Melodic Metal, Power Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Kurzweilige Hymnensammlung ohne wahre HIghlights"
CD Review: Crystal Eyes - Dead City Dreaming

Crystal Eyes
Dead City Dreaming


Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Kristallklare Sache"
CD Review: Josh Todd & The Conflict - Year Of The Tiger

Josh Todd & The Conflict
Year Of The Tiger


Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Tigerblut!"
CD Review: Grift - Arvet

Grift
Arvet


Atmospheric Rock, Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Black Metal von 1870"
CD Review: Hexx - Wrath Of The Reaper

Hexx
Wrath Of The Reaper


US-Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Erfolgreich zurück"
CD Review: Demons Dream - Nuclear Attack [EP]

Demons Dream
Nuclear Attack [EP]


Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Starker Auftritt"
CD Review: Russkaja - Kosmopoliturbo

Russkaja
Kosmopoliturbo


Crossover, Folk, Punkrock, Ska
5 von 7 Punkten
"Es bleibt sonnig"
Artillery - Neues Video online >>
GODSMACK werden ihr neues Studio-Album von Erik Ron (PANIC! AT THE DISCO, SAOSIN) produzieren lassen.

Der Nachfolger zu "1000hp" von 2014 bzw. das mittlerweile siebente GODSMACK-Album soll nächstes Jahr im April veröffentlicht werden und die neue, noch unbetitelte Scheibe ist das erste Album auf ihrem neuen Label BMG nach der Trennung von Republic/Universal.
19.09.17 | 08:44 Uhr
Kommentare
Artillery - Neues Video online >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin