Gojira - Album im Stream
18.06.16
18.06.16
Gojira - Song-Teaser
25.05.16
25.05.16
Gojira - Video und Artwork
22.04.16
22.04.16
Gojira - Neue LP im Sommer 2016
31.03.16
31.03.16
Interviews mit Gojira
Reviews von Gojira
Gojira
Magma
Avantgarde, Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Völlig losgelöst!"
Gojira
The Way All Flesh Goes
Death Metal, Prog-Metal, Progressive
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Das Quartett bleibt unkonform... und heavy!!"
Gojira
From Mars To Sirius
Death Metal, Doomcore, Neo-Thrash, Prog-Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Musik für das Limbische System"
Gojira
The Link (Remixed)
Neo-Thrash
6 von 7 Punkten
"Japans Monster sind aus Plastik, die französischen aus Stahl"
Live-Berichte über Gojira
In Flames @ Zenith, München
19.10.08
19.10.08
Mirror Queen
Scaffolds Of The Sky
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Psychedelic, Retro Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Spieglein, Spieglein..."
Machine Head
Unto The Locust
Heavy Metal, Modern Metal, Neo-Thrash, Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Meta[l]morphose eines Maschinenkopfes"
Tesseract
Odyssey/Scala [Live]
Djent, Progressive
Keine Wertung
"Zu wenig"
Iron Mask
Diabolica
Heavy Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"In Teilen überhoben"
Lordi
Monstereophonic (Theaterror vs. Demonarchy)
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Wieder mal ein solides Werk, allerdings ohne große Überraschungen"
Sahg
Memento Mori
Doom Metal, Stoner Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Keine neuerliche Offenbarung"
Khonsu
The Xun Protectorate
Avantgarde/Electronica, Black Metal, Industrial Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Extremmetal aus dem Jahr 2516 (oder so)"
Witchery
In His Infernal Majesty’s Service
Black/Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Blackened Thrash mit neuem Timbre"
Opeth
Sorceress
Prog Rock, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Endlich keine Verkopfungsprobleme mehr!"
In Flames
Battles
Melodic Death Metal, Modern Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Wer hätte das gedacht?"
|Die Herren von GOJIRA waren im August diesen Jahres in der legendären BBC Radio 1 "Rock Show" zu Gast und haben nun ihre Performance des Songs "The Shooting Star" verfügbar gemacht:
