 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
News zu Gojira
Interviews mit Gojira
Reviews von Gojira
CD Review: Gojira - Magma

Gojira
Magma


Avantgarde, Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Völlig losgelöst!"
CD Review: Gojira - The Way All Flesh Goes

Gojira
The Way All Flesh Goes


Death Metal, Prog-Metal, Progressive
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Das Quartett bleibt unkonform... und heavy!!"
CD Review: Gojira - From Mars To Sirius

Gojira
From Mars To Sirius


Death Metal, Doomcore, Neo-Thrash, Prog-Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Musik für das Limbische System"
CD Review: Gojira - The Link (Remixed)

Gojira
The Link (Remixed)


Neo-Thrash
6 von 7 Punkten
"Japans Monster sind aus Plastik, die französischen aus Stahl"
Live-Berichte über Gojira
Mehr aus den Genres
CD Review: Mirror Queen - Scaffolds Of The Sky

Mirror Queen
Scaffolds Of The Sky


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Psychedelic, Retro Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Spieglein, Spieglein..."
CD Review: Machine Head - Unto The Locust

Machine Head
Unto The Locust


Heavy Metal, Modern Metal, Neo-Thrash, Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Meta[l]morphose eines Maschinenkopfes"
CD Review: Tesseract - Odyssey/Scala [Live]

Tesseract
Odyssey/Scala [Live]


Djent, Progressive
Keine Wertung
"Zu wenig"
CD Review: Iron Mask - Diabolica

Iron Mask
Diabolica


Heavy Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"In Teilen überhoben"
CD Review: Lordi - Monstereophonic (Theaterror vs. Demonarchy)

Lordi
Monstereophonic (Theaterror vs. Demonarchy)


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Wieder mal ein solides Werk, allerdings ohne große Überraschungen"
CD Review: Sahg - Memento Mori

Sahg
Memento Mori


Doom Metal, Stoner Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Keine neuerliche Offenbarung"
CD Review: Khonsu - The Xun Protectorate

Khonsu
The Xun Protectorate


Avantgarde/Electronica, Black Metal, Industrial Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Extremmetal aus dem Jahr 2516 (oder so)"
CD Review: Witchery - In His Infernal Majesty’s Service

Witchery
In His Infernal Majesty’s Service


Black/Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Blackened Thrash mit neuem Timbre"
CD Review: Opeth - Sorceress

Opeth
Sorceress


Prog Rock, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Endlich keine Verkopfungsprobleme mehr!"
CD Review: In Flames - Battles

In Flames
Battles


Melodic Death Metal, Modern Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Wer hätte das gedacht?"
<< Corrosion Of Conformity - Neue LP 2017Trivium - Debüt-Doku, Teil 1 >>
Die Herren von GOJIRA waren im August diesen Jahres in der legendären BBC Radio 1 "Rock Show" zu Gast und haben nun ihre Performance des Songs "The Shooting Star" verfügbar gemacht:

15.11.16 | 10:01 Uhr
Kommentare
<< Corrosion Of Conformity - Neue LP 2017
Trivium - Debüt-Doku, Teil 1 >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin