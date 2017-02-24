.: SUCHE
News zu Gojira
Gojira - Live im BBC
15.11.16
15.11.16
Gojira - Album im Stream
18.06.16
18.06.16
Gojira - Song-Teaser
25.05.16
25.05.16
Gojira - Video und Artwork
22.04.16
22.04.16
Interviews mit Gojira
Reviews von Gojira
Gojira
Magma
Avantgarde, Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Völlig losgelöst!"
Gojira
The Way All Flesh Goes
Death Metal, Prog-Metal, Progressive
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Das Quartett bleibt unkonform... und heavy!!"
Gojira
From Mars To Sirius
Death Metal, Doomcore, Neo-Thrash, Prog-Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Musik für das Limbische System"
Gojira
The Link (Remixed)
Neo-Thrash
6 von 7 Punkten
"Japans Monster sind aus Plastik, die französischen aus Stahl"
Live-Berichte über Gojira
In Flames @ Zenith, München
19.10.08
19.10.08
Mehr aus den Genres
Periphery
Periphery
Experimental, Progressive
6 von 7 Punkten
"Raus aus MySpace, rein ins Plattenregal"
Gates Of Dawn
Into The White Light
Gothic, Progressive, Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Deutsch-Amerikanisches Bündnis!"
Manngard
European Cowards
Black Metal, Death Metal, Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Das ist zu viel für nur 2 Ohren!"
Neaera
Let The Tempest Come
Death Metal, Metalcore
6 von 7 Punkten
"Make It Or Break It"
Ghost Brigade
Isolation Songs
Dark Metal, Melodic Death Metal, Progressive
6 von 7 Punkten
"Sommerliche Tristesse!"
Sanctuary
Inception
US-Metal
Keine Wertung
"Wohl eher für Komplettisten"
Immolation
Atonement
Death Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Beängstigend erhaben"
Bloodbound
War Of Dragons
Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Drachen aus Zuckerwatte"
Ex Deo
The Immortal Wars
Melodic Death Metal, Pagan Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Auf dem Höhepunkt"
Pyogenesis
A Kingdom To Disappear
Alternative, Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Tödlicher PowerPop"
.: NEWS :: Gojira - Neues Video
|<< Ayreon - Neuer Videoclip
|Vandroya - Neues Album >>
|Die französischen Progressive Metaller GOJIRA haben einen Videoclip zu ihrem Song "The Cell" veröffentlicht. Die Nummer selbst befindet sich auf Grammy-nominierten aktuellen Album "Magma".
Kommentare