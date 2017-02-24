 .: SUCHE
Ayreon - Neuer VideoclipVandroya - Neues Album
Die französischen Progressive Metaller GOJIRA haben einen Videoclip zu ihrem Song "The Cell" veröffentlicht. Die Nummer selbst befindet sich auf Grammy-nominierten aktuellen Album "Magma".

24.02.17 | 08:42 Uhr
Kommentare
<< Ayreon - Neuer Videoclip
Vandroya - Neues Album
