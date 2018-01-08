.: SUCHE
Gorgoroth
Instinctus Bestialis
Black Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Die Flamme lodert wieder!"
Gorgoroth
Quantos Possunt Ad Satanitatem Trahunt
Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Die Pest kehrt zurück."
Gorgoroth
True Norwegian Black Metal - Live In Grieghallen
Black Metal
Keine Wertung
"Live-Krieg im Studio!"
Gorgoroth
Black Mass Krakow 2004
6 von 7 Punkten
"Was lange währt, wird endlich ultraböse!"
Gorgoroth
Bergen 1996 [MCD]
Black Metal, Black/Thrash Metal
Keine Wertung
"Zielgruppe?"
Darkest Hate Warfront
Satanik Annihilation Kommando
Black Metal, Black/Death Metal
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Copacabana ist Krieg"
Gram
May I Never Hear Your Voices Again
Black Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Alles andere als altbacken"
Mayhem
Ordo Ad Chao
Black Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Vertonte dissoziale Persönlichkeitsstörung"
Eschaton
Isolated Intelligence
Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Wer tief gräbt, findet Gold!"
Sarke
Vorunah
Black Metal, Heavy Metal, Rock'n'Roll
6 von 7 Punkten
"Schlicht und einfach cool!"
Stälker
Shadow Of The Sword
Melodic Speed Metal
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Durchschnittliches Low-Fi-Geschrammel"
Watain
Trident Wolf Eclipse
Black 'n Roll, Black Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Feuer, Schwefel und viel Reverb"
Shining
X - Varg Utan Flock
Black Metal, Dark Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"5+5=10"
Shrapnel
Raised On Decay
Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Ein Schritt nach vorne"
Iron Savior
Reforged - Riding On Fire
Power Metal, True Metal
Keine Wertung
"Klassiker auf Hochglanz"
|GORGOROTH werden am 02. März 2018 ihr Album "Antichrist" als Vinyl und CD wiederveröffentlichen.
Tracklist:
En stram lukt av kristent blod
Bergtrollets hevn
Gorgoroth
Possessed (By Satan)
Heavens Fall
Sorg
