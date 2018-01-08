 .: SUCHE
CD Review: Gorgoroth - Instinctus Bestialis

Gorgoroth
Instinctus Bestialis


Black Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Die Flamme lodert wieder!"
CD Review: Gorgoroth - Quantos Possunt Ad Satanitatem Trahunt

Gorgoroth
Quantos Possunt Ad Satanitatem Trahunt


Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Die Pest kehrt zurück."
CD Review: Gorgoroth - True Norwegian Black Metal - Live In Grieghallen

Gorgoroth
True Norwegian Black Metal - Live In Grieghallen


Black Metal
Keine Wertung
"Live-Krieg im Studio!"
DVD: Review: Gorgoroth - Black Mass Krakow 2004

Gorgoroth
Black Mass Krakow 2004


6 von 7 Punkten
DVD "Was lange währt, wird endlich ultraböse!"
CD Review: Gorgoroth - Bergen 1996 [MCD]

Gorgoroth
Bergen 1996 [MCD]


Black Metal, Black/Thrash Metal
Keine Wertung
"Zielgruppe?"
GORGOROTH werden am 02. März 2018 ihr Album "Antichrist" als Vinyl und CD wiederveröffentlichen.

Tracklist:

En stram lukt av kristent blod
Bergtrollets hevn
Gorgoroth
Possessed (By Satan)
Heavens Fall
Sorg
08.01.18 | 21:18 Uhr
