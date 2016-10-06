Die um den legendären Sänger Graham Bonnet [u.a. RAINBOW, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, ALCATRAZZ und IMPELLITTERI] versammelte GRAHAM BONNET BAND hat mit "Dead Man Walking" einen neuen Song von ihrem kommenden Album veröffentlicht. Die CD wird am 4. November über Frontiers Music in die Läden kommen.







CD 1 [New Songs]



01. Into The Night

02. Welcome To My Home

03. Earth's Child [I Am Your Son]

04. Rider

05. Dead Man Walking

06. Strangest Day

07. The Dance

08. Where Were You?

09. The Book

10. Everybody Wants To Go There

11. California Air



CD 2 [Re-Recorded Classics]



01. Eyes Of The World

02. All Night Long

03. Lost In Hollywood

04. Since You Been Gone

05. Night Games

06. S.O.S.

07. Assault Attack

08. Dancer

09. Desert Song

10. Island In The Sun

11. Hiroshima Mon Amour

12. God Blessed Video

13. Will You Be Home Tonight

14. Witchwood

15. Stand In Line

16. Here Comes The Night [Down Without A Fight]



