CD Review: Helstar - Vampiro

Helstar
Vampiro


US-Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Dracula kam durch die Hintertür"
CD Review: Charred Walls Of The Damned - Creatures Watching Over The Dead

Charred Walls Of The Damned
Creatures Watching Over The Dead


Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Kurz und knapp"
CD Review: Nothgard - The Sinner‘s Sake

Nothgard
The Sinner‘s Sake


Melodic Death Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Kennen Sie Kino?"
CD Review: Metal Witch - Tales From The Underground

Metal Witch
Tales From The Underground


Heavy Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Kutten, Bier und Grillfleisch"
CD Review: Skálmöld - Vögguvísur Yggdrasils

Skálmöld
Vögguvísur Yggdrasils


Folk Metal, Viking Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Mit Power-Metal-Antrieb durch die nordische Götterwelt"
CD Review: Grim Reaper - Walking In The Shadows

Grim Reaper
Walking In The Shadows


Heavy Metal, NwobHM
5 von 7 Punkten
"Bestimmt kein Schattendasein"
CD Review: Suicidal Tendencies - World Gone Mad

Suicidal Tendencies
World Gone Mad


Hardcore, Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Suicidal For Life!"
CD Review: Phantom Winter - Sundown Pleasures

Phantom Winter
Sundown Pleasures


Doom Metal, Post Hardcore, Post/Avantgarde Black Metal, Sludge
6 von 7 Punkten
"Düster und unbequem"
CD Review: Airbourne - Breakin' Outta Hell

Airbourne
Breakin' Outta Hell


Hard Rock
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Zeitlos gute Rockmusik"
CD Review: Monte Pittman - Inverted Grasp Of Balance

Monte Pittman
Inverted Grasp Of Balance


Crossover, Groove Metal, Heavy Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lasst das mal den Monte machen."
CD Review: The Agonist - Five

The Agonist
Five


Melodic Death Metal, Modern Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Gib mir Fünf"
CD Review: Evil Invaders - In For The Kill [EP]

Evil Invaders
In For The Kill [EP]


Heavy Metal, Melodic Speed Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Appetit aufs nächste Album"
CD Review: Crobot - Welcome To Fat City

Crobot
Welcome To Fat City


Stoner Rock
7 von 7 Punkten
"Klassischer Vintage Rock"
CD Review: Insanity Alert - Moshburger

Insanity Alert
Moshburger


Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lang lebe S.O.D."
CD Review: Hansen & Friends - XXX - Three Decades in Metal

Hansen & Friends
XXX - Three Decades in Metal


Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"XXX-Man Hansen und seine Freunde"
CD Review: Jeff Angell's Staticland - Jeff Angell's Staticland

Jeff Angell's Staticland
Jeff Angell's Staticland


Blues / Bluesrock, Classic Rock, Retro Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Ein vielversprechender Verfechter des Classic Rock"
CD Review: Johansson & Speckmann - Edge Of The Abyss

Johansson & Speckmann
Edge Of The Abyss


Death Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Zwei Death-Tausendsassa mit gewohnt gediegener Kost"
The 69 Eyes - Neuer Clip >>
Die um den legendären Sänger Graham Bonnet [u.a. RAINBOW, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, ALCATRAZZ und IMPELLITTERI] versammelte GRAHAM BONNET BAND hat mit "Dead Man Walking" einen neuen Song von ihrem kommenden Album veröffentlicht. Die CD wird am 4. November über Frontiers Music in die Läden kommen.



CD 1 [New Songs]

01. Into The Night
02. Welcome To My Home
03. Earth's Child [I Am Your Son]
04. Rider
05. Dead Man Walking
06. Strangest Day
07. The Dance
08. Where Were You?
09. The Book
10. Everybody Wants To Go There
11. California Air

CD 2 [Re-Recorded Classics]

01. Eyes Of The World
02. All Night Long
03. Lost In Hollywood
04. Since You Been Gone
05. Night Games
06. S.O.S.
07. Assault Attack
08. Dancer
09. Desert Song
10. Island In The Sun
11. Hiroshima Mon Amour
12. God Blessed Video
13. Will You Be Home Tonight
14. Witchwood
15. Stand In Line
16. Here Comes The Night [Down Without A Fight]

Beschreibung
06.10.16 | 21:16 Uhr
Kommentare
