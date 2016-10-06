.: SUCHE
Helstar
Vampiro
US-Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Dracula kam durch die Hintertür"
Charred Walls Of The Damned
Creatures Watching Over The Dead
Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Kurz und knapp"
Nothgard
The Sinner‘s Sake
Melodic Death Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Kennen Sie Kino?"
Metal Witch
Tales From The Underground
Heavy Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Kutten, Bier und Grillfleisch"
Skálmöld
Vögguvísur Yggdrasils
Folk Metal, Viking Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Mit Power-Metal-Antrieb durch die nordische Götterwelt"
Grim Reaper
Walking In The Shadows
Heavy Metal, NwobHM
5 von 7 Punkten
"Bestimmt kein Schattendasein"
Suicidal Tendencies
World Gone Mad
Hardcore, Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Suicidal For Life!"
Phantom Winter
Sundown Pleasures
Doom Metal, Post Hardcore, Post/Avantgarde Black Metal, Sludge
6 von 7 Punkten
"Düster und unbequem"
Airbourne
Breakin' Outta Hell
Hard Rock
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Zeitlos gute Rockmusik"
Monte Pittman
Inverted Grasp Of Balance
Crossover, Groove Metal, Heavy Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lasst das mal den Monte machen."
The Agonist
Five
Melodic Death Metal, Modern Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Gib mir Fünf"
Evil Invaders
In For The Kill [EP]
Heavy Metal, Melodic Speed Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Appetit aufs nächste Album"
Crobot
Welcome To Fat City
Stoner Rock
7 von 7 Punkten
"Klassischer Vintage Rock"
Insanity Alert
Moshburger
Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lang lebe S.O.D."
Hansen & Friends
XXX - Three Decades in Metal
Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"XXX-Man Hansen und seine Freunde"
Jeff Angell's Staticland
Jeff Angell's Staticland
Blues / Bluesrock, Classic Rock, Retro Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Ein vielversprechender Verfechter des Classic Rock"
Johansson & Speckmann
Edge Of The Abyss
Death Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Zwei Death-Tausendsassa mit gewohnt gediegener Kost"
|Die um den legendären Sänger Graham Bonnet [u.a. RAINBOW, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, ALCATRAZZ und IMPELLITTERI] versammelte GRAHAM BONNET BAND hat mit "Dead Man Walking" einen neuen Song von ihrem kommenden Album veröffentlicht. Die CD wird am 4. November über Frontiers Music in die Läden kommen.
CD 1 [New Songs]
01. Into The Night
02. Welcome To My Home
03. Earth's Child [I Am Your Son]
04. Rider
05. Dead Man Walking
06. Strangest Day
07. The Dance
08. Where Were You?
09. The Book
10. Everybody Wants To Go There
11. California Air
CD 2 [Re-Recorded Classics]
01. Eyes Of The World
02. All Night Long
03. Lost In Hollywood
04. Since You Been Gone
05. Night Games
06. S.O.S.
07. Assault Attack
08. Dancer
09. Desert Song
10. Island In The Sun
11. Hiroshima Mon Amour
12. God Blessed Video
13. Will You Be Home Tonight
14. Witchwood
15. Stand In Line
16. Here Comes The Night [Down Without A Fight]
