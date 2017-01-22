.: SUCHE
|Die Thrash Metaller von HAVOK aus Colorado präsentieren hier die erste Single, "Hang 'Em High", von ihrem kommenden Album, "Conformicide", das am 10. März 2017 via Century Media Records in den Plattenhandel gelangen wird.
"Conformicide" erscheint als Standard-CD und in diversen, jeweils nur in limitierter Stückzahl erhältlichen, Vinylfarben und natürlich digital bzw. als Stream.
"Conformicide"-Tracklisting:
01. F.P.C.
02. Hang 'Em High
03. Dogmaniacal
04. Intention To Deceive
05. Ingsoc
06. Masterplan
07. Peace Is In Pieces
08. Claiming Certainty
09. Wake Up
10. Circling The Drain
Bonus-Tracks (Special Edition-CD):
11. String Break
12. Slaughtered
Bonus Tracks (Gatefold-2LP):
11. String Break
12. Slaughtered
13. Claiming Certainty (Live)
Außerdem kommen HAVOK im Zuge der Veröffentlichung ihrer neuen Scheibe auch auf Headlinertour durch Europa, zusamme nmit WARBRINGER, GOROD und EXMORTUS:
01.04.2017 Edinburgh (UK) - Heavy Scotland Festival * Havok only!
02.04.2017 Manchester (UK) - Rebellion
03.04.2017 Birmingham (UK) - Mama Roux's
04.04.2017 London (UK) - Underworld
05.04.2017 Hasselt (Belgium) - Muziekodroom
06.04.2017 Tilburg (The Netherlands) - 013
07.04.2017 Hamburg (Germany) - Logo
08.04.2017 Aarhus (Denmark) - Royal Metal Festival
09.04.2017 Gothenburg (Sweden) - Sticky Fingers
11.04.2017 Helsinki (Finland) - Tavastia
13.04.2017 Stockholm (Sweden) - Fryshuset Klubben
14.04.2017 Copenhagen (Denmark) - Pumpehuset
15.04.2017 Berlin (Germany) - Cassiopeia
16.04.2017 Markneukirchen (Germany) - Framus & Warwick Concert Hall
17.04.2017 München (Germany) - Feierwerk
19.04.2017 Vienna (Austria) - Arena
20.04.2017 Ljubljana (Slovenia) - Orto Bar
21.04.2017 Brescia (Italy) - Circolo Colony
22.04.2017 Pratteln (Switzerland) - Z7
23.04.2017 Saarbrücken (Germany) - Garage
24.04.2017 Nantes (France) - Ferrailleur
26.04.2017 Madrid (Spain) - Caracol
27.04.2017 Barcelona (Spain) - Salamandra 1
28.04.2017 Puget (France) - Le Rats
29.04.2017 Paris (France) - Petit Bain
30.04.2017 Essen (Germany) - Turock
