 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
News zu Havok
Reviews von Havok
CD Review: Havok - Unnatural Selection

Havok
Unnatural Selection


Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Weiterhin vorn dabei"
CD Review: Havok - Point Of No Return [EP]

Havok
Point Of No Return [EP]


Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Für den Thrasher, der alles hat"
CD Review: Havok - Time Is Up

Havok
Time Is Up


Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Das wurde auch Zeit!"
CD Review: Havok - Burn

Havok
Burn


Thrash Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Opfer ihrer Umwelt"
Live-Berichte über Havok
Mehr aus den Genres
CD Review: Cradle Of Filth - Thornography

Cradle Of Filth
Thornography


Dark Metal, Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
3 von 7 Punkten
"Letzte Ausfahrt: Midian"
CD Review: Gama Bomb - The Terror Tapes

Gama Bomb
The Terror Tapes


Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Gereift und mit Blick nach vorn"
CD Review: The No-Mads - Deranged

The No-Mads
Deranged


Thrash Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"True Hearts Of Steel"
CD Review: Blood Tsunami - Grand Feast For Vultures

Blood Tsunami
Grand Feast For Vultures


Black/Thrash Metal, Thrash Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Gefundenes Fressen?"
CD Review: Onslaught - VI

Onslaught
VI


Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Britischer Panzer"
CD Review: John Garcia - The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues

John Garcia
The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues


Akustik
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lagerfeuerromantik par excellence"
CD Review: Kreator - Gods Of Violence

Kreator
Gods Of Violence


Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Kein schwacher Moment"
CD Review: Victorius - Heart Of The Phoenix

Victorius
Heart Of The Phoenix


Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht"
CD Review: Wolfchant - Bloodwinter

Wolfchant
Bloodwinter


Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Säbelrasseln"
CD Review: Code - Lost Signal (EP)

Code
Lost Signal (EP)


Post Rock, Post/Avantgarde Black Metal
Keine Wertung
"Werkschau, mal anders"
<< Horisont - Neues Video, neue LPDebauchery - Fürs Wolfsfest bestätigt >>
Die Thrash Metaller von HAVOK aus Colorado präsentieren hier die erste Single, "Hang 'Em High", von ihrem kommenden Album, "Conformicide", das am 10. März 2017 via Century Media Records in den Plattenhandel gelangen wird.

"Conformicide" erscheint als Standard-CD und in diversen, jeweils nur in limitierter Stückzahl erhältlichen, Vinylfarben und natürlich digital bzw. als Stream.

"Conformicide"-Tracklisting:

01. F.P.C.
02. Hang 'Em High
03. Dogmaniacal
04. Intention To Deceive
05. Ingsoc
06. Masterplan
07. Peace Is In Pieces
08. Claiming Certainty
09. Wake Up
10. Circling The Drain

Bonus-Tracks (Special Edition-CD):
11. String Break
12. Slaughtered

Bonus Tracks (Gatefold-2LP):
11. String Break
12. Slaughtered
13. Claiming Certainty (Live)


Außerdem kommen HAVOK im Zuge der Veröffentlichung ihrer neuen Scheibe auch auf Headlinertour durch Europa, zusamme nmit WARBRINGER, GOROD und EXMORTUS:

01.04.2017 Edinburgh (UK) - Heavy Scotland Festival * Havok only!
02.04.2017 Manchester (UK) - Rebellion
03.04.2017 Birmingham (UK) - Mama Roux's
04.04.2017 London (UK) - Underworld
05.04.2017 Hasselt (Belgium) - Muziekodroom
06.04.2017 Tilburg (The Netherlands) - 013
07.04.2017 Hamburg (Germany) - Logo
08.04.2017 Aarhus (Denmark) - Royal Metal Festival
09.04.2017 Gothenburg (Sweden) - Sticky Fingers
11.04.2017 Helsinki (Finland) - Tavastia
13.04.2017 Stockholm (Sweden) - Fryshuset Klubben
14.04.2017 Copenhagen (Denmark) - Pumpehuset
15.04.2017 Berlin (Germany) - Cassiopeia
16.04.2017 Markneukirchen (Germany) - Framus & Warwick Concert Hall
17.04.2017 München (Germany) - Feierwerk
19.04.2017 Vienna (Austria) - Arena
20.04.2017 Ljubljana (Slovenia) - Orto Bar
21.04.2017 Brescia (Italy) - Circolo Colony
22.04.2017 Pratteln (Switzerland) - Z7
23.04.2017 Saarbrücken (Germany) - Garage
24.04.2017 Nantes (France) - Ferrailleur
26.04.2017 Madrid (Spain) - Caracol
27.04.2017 Barcelona (Spain) - Salamandra 1
28.04.2017 Puget (France) - Le Rats
29.04.2017 Paris (France) - Petit Bain
30.04.2017 Essen (Germany) - Turock
22.01.17 | 18:45 Uhr
Kommentare
<< Horisont - Neues Video, neue LP
Debauchery - Fürs Wolfsfest bestätigt >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin