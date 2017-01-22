Die Thrash Metaller von HAVOK aus Colorado präsentieren hier die erste Single, "Hang 'Em High", von ihrem kommenden Album, "Conformicide", das am 10. März 2017 via Century Media Records in den Plattenhandel gelangen wird.



"Conformicide" erscheint als Standard-CD und in diversen, jeweils nur in limitierter Stückzahl erhältlichen, Vinylfarben und natürlich digital bzw. als Stream.



"Conformicide"-Tracklisting:



01. F.P.C.

02. Hang 'Em High

03. Dogmaniacal

04. Intention To Deceive

05. Ingsoc

06. Masterplan

07. Peace Is In Pieces

08. Claiming Certainty

09. Wake Up

10. Circling The Drain



Bonus-Tracks (Special Edition-CD):

11. String Break

12. Slaughtered



Bonus Tracks (Gatefold-2LP):

11. String Break

12. Slaughtered

13. Claiming Certainty (Live)





Außerdem kommen HAVOK im Zuge der Veröffentlichung ihrer neuen Scheibe auch auf Headlinertour durch Europa, zusamme nmit WARBRINGER, GOROD und EXMORTUS:



01.04.2017 Edinburgh (UK) - Heavy Scotland Festival * Havok only!

02.04.2017 Manchester (UK) - Rebellion

03.04.2017 Birmingham (UK) - Mama Roux's

04.04.2017 London (UK) - Underworld

05.04.2017 Hasselt (Belgium) - Muziekodroom

06.04.2017 Tilburg (The Netherlands) - 013

07.04.2017 Hamburg (Germany) - Logo

08.04.2017 Aarhus (Denmark) - Royal Metal Festival

09.04.2017 Gothenburg (Sweden) - Sticky Fingers

11.04.2017 Helsinki (Finland) - Tavastia

13.04.2017 Stockholm (Sweden) - Fryshuset Klubben

14.04.2017 Copenhagen (Denmark) - Pumpehuset

15.04.2017 Berlin (Germany) - Cassiopeia

16.04.2017 Markneukirchen (Germany) - Framus & Warwick Concert Hall

17.04.2017 München (Germany) - Feierwerk

19.04.2017 Vienna (Austria) - Arena

20.04.2017 Ljubljana (Slovenia) - Orto Bar

21.04.2017 Brescia (Italy) - Circolo Colony

22.04.2017 Pratteln (Switzerland) - Z7

23.04.2017 Saarbrücken (Germany) - Garage

24.04.2017 Nantes (France) - Ferrailleur

26.04.2017 Madrid (Spain) - Caracol

27.04.2017 Barcelona (Spain) - Salamandra 1

28.04.2017 Puget (France) - Le Rats

29.04.2017 Paris (France) - Petit Bain

30.04.2017 Essen (Germany) - Turock