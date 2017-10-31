.: SUCHE
|Die Pagan Metaller HEIDEVOLK geben Infos zu ihrem anstehenden neuen Album bekannt. Das neue Werk "Vuur van Verzet" wird am 12. Januar 2018 erscheinen.
Die Band über das neue Release:
"Friends,
We are excited to announce our long-awaited new album "Vuur van Verzet" ("Fire of Resistance"). An album that catapults you to a battlefield where a failing Roman empire is retreating and Germanic tribes are on the rise to claim back what is theirs. It will guide you through the great migrations and tell the tale of early traditions, gods and nature. We've fitted these stories in 11 songs that emphasize the characteristic HEIDEVOLK sound but also underline the progression of our songwriting. Fast metal riffing combined with a our trademark dual male vocals, a 24 piece male choir, various folk musicians, a string ensemble and the raw guest vocals of Primordials' Nemtheanga make "Vuur van Verzet" an album that shows its teeth..in a bombastic way. Join us, the Pagan Metal Brotherhood is on the rise!"
"Vuur van Verzet" track listing:
01. Ontwaakt
02. A Wolf In My Heart
03. Onverzetbaar
04. Yngwaz Zonen
05. Britannia
06. The Alliance
07. Tiwaz
08. Het Oneindige Woud
09. Gungnir
10. Woedend
11. Het Juk der Tijd
12. Drink op de Nacht (Bonus Track)
13. Een Wolf in mijn Hart (Bonus Track)
Live-Termine 2018:
HEIDEVOLK
w/ KORPIKLAANI, ARKONA, TROLLFEST
15.02.18 BE - Antwerp /Trix
16.02.18 DE - Hamburg / Markthalle
17.02.18 DE - Oberhausen / Turbinehalle 2 *
18.02.18 NL - Amsterdam / Melkweg *
19.02.18 DE - Saarbrucken / Garage **
20.02.18 FR - Paris / Elysee Montmartre
21.02.18 FR - Nantes / Stereolux
22.02.18 FR - Toulouse / Le Bikini
23.02.18 ES - Madrid / Sala But
24.02.18 ES - Barcelona / Salamandra 1
25.02.18 FR - Lyon / Transbordeur
26.02.18 CH - Vevey / The Rocking Chair **
27.02.18 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colos-Saal
28.02.18 DE - Berlin / Columbia Theater
01.03.18 CZ - Prague / Meet Factory
02.03.18 DE - Munich / Backstage *
03.03.18 DE - Stuttgart / LKA *
04.03.18 CH - Pratteln / Z7
05.03.18 IT - Milano / Magazzini Generali
06.03.18 AT - Salzburg / Rockhouse **
07.03.18 AT - Graz / Orpheum
08.03.18 AT - Vienna / Simm City
09.03.18 DE - Leipzig / Hellraiser *
10.03.18 DE - Geiselwind / Musichall *
11.03.18 DE - Hannover / Capitol
* extended shows with Black Messiah, Evertale & The Privateers
** no Arkona
