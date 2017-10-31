Die Pagan Metaller HEIDEVOLK geben Infos zu ihrem anstehenden neuen Album bekannt. Das neue Werk "Vuur van Verzet" wird am 12. Januar 2018 erscheinen.



Die Band über das neue Release:



"Friends,

We are excited to announce our long-awaited new album "Vuur van Verzet" ("Fire of Resistance"). An album that catapults you to a battlefield where a failing Roman empire is retreating and Germanic tribes are on the rise to claim back what is theirs. It will guide you through the great migrations and tell the tale of early traditions, gods and nature. We've fitted these stories in 11 songs that emphasize the characteristic HEIDEVOLK sound but also underline the progression of our songwriting. Fast metal riffing combined with a our trademark dual male vocals, a 24 piece male choir, various folk musicians, a string ensemble and the raw guest vocals of Primordials' Nemtheanga make "Vuur van Verzet" an album that shows its teeth..in a bombastic way. Join us, the Pagan Metal Brotherhood is on the rise!"



"Vuur van Verzet" track listing:



01. Ontwaakt

02. A Wolf In My Heart

03. Onverzetbaar

04. Yngwaz Zonen

05. Britannia

06. The Alliance

07. Tiwaz

08. Het Oneindige Woud

09. Gungnir

10. Woedend

11. Het Juk der Tijd

12. Drink op de Nacht (Bonus Track)

13. Een Wolf in mijn Hart (Bonus Track)



Live-Termine 2018:



HEIDEVOLK

w/ KORPIKLAANI, ARKONA, TROLLFEST



15.02.18 BE - Antwerp /Trix

16.02.18 DE - Hamburg / Markthalle

17.02.18 DE - Oberhausen / Turbinehalle 2 *

18.02.18 NL - Amsterdam / Melkweg *

19.02.18 DE - Saarbrucken / Garage **

20.02.18 FR - Paris / Elysee Montmartre

21.02.18 FR - Nantes / Stereolux

22.02.18 FR - Toulouse / Le Bikini

23.02.18 ES - Madrid / Sala But

24.02.18 ES - Barcelona / Salamandra 1

25.02.18 FR - Lyon / Transbordeur

26.02.18 CH - Vevey / The Rocking Chair **

27.02.18 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colos-Saal

28.02.18 DE - Berlin / Columbia Theater

01.03.18 CZ - Prague / Meet Factory

02.03.18 DE - Munich / Backstage *

03.03.18 DE - Stuttgart / LKA *

04.03.18 CH - Pratteln / Z7

05.03.18 IT - Milano / Magazzini Generali

06.03.18 AT - Salzburg / Rockhouse **

07.03.18 AT - Graz / Orpheum

08.03.18 AT - Vienna / Simm City

09.03.18 DE - Leipzig / Hellraiser *

10.03.18 DE - Geiselwind / Musichall *

11.03.18 DE - Hannover / Capitol



* extended shows with Black Messiah, Evertale & The Privateers

** no Arkona







