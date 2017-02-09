 .: SUCHE
Die tschechischen Death Metaller HYPNOS werden am 24. März ihr neues Album "The Whitecrow" via Einheit Produktionen veröffentlichen. Weitere Infos zur Band gibt's unter www.hypnos-cz.com/ sowie bei Facebook.

Hier das Video zum Titelstück "The Whitecrow":

09.02.17 | 01:06 Uhr
