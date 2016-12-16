 .: SUCHE
Die New Yorker Death Metal-Veteranen von IMMOLATION werden ihr neues Album, "Atonement", am 24. Februar 2017 via Nuclear Blast in den gut sortierten Tonträgerfachhandel bringen.

Hier gibt es vorab ein neues "360°-Visualizer"-Video zur ersten Single, "Destructive Currents":



"Atonement" wurde in den "Millbrook Sound Studios" in Millbrook, New York wie immer zusammen mit Produzent Paul Orofino aufgenommen, Mix und Mastering stammt erneut von Zack Ohren (ALL SHALL PERISH, DECREPIT BIRTH, SUFFOCATION). Das Cover-Artwork hat Pär Olofsson (IMMORTAL, THE FACELESS, EXODUS, ABYSMAL DAWN) angefertigt, das weitere Artwork stammt von Zbigniew Bielak (GHOST, ENSLAVED, PARADISE LOST, WATAIN).


"Atonement"-Trackliste:

01. The Distorting Light
02. When The Jackals Come
03. Fostering The Divide
04. Rise The Heretics
05. Thrown To The Fire
06. Destructive Currents
07. Lower
08. Atonement
09. Above All
10. The Power Of Gods
11. Epiphany

Bonustrack (CD only):

12. Immolation (re-recorded)

IMMOLATION ist:

Ross Dolan - Bass/Vocals
Robert Vigna - Guitar
Steve Shalaty - Drums
Alex Bouks - Guitar
16.12.16 | 08:21 Uhr
