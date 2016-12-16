.: SUCHE
News zu Immolation
Immolation - Neue LP im Kasten
13.09.16
13.09.16
Immolation - Erste Tourdaten
02.01.14
02.01.14
Immolation - Album ab heute
10.05.13
10.05.13
Immolation - Lyric-Video
26.04.13
26.04.13
Interviews mit Immolation
Reviews von Immolation
Immolation
Kingdom Of Conspiracy
Death Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Kein bisschen müde!"
Immolation
Majesty And Decay
Death Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lava-Eruptionen in Serie"
Immolation
Shadows In The Light
Death Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Und es wurde Nacht - und das war gut..."
Immolation
Harnessing Ruin
Death Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lange mussten wir darauf warten, fast drei Jahre lang, doch endlich ist es da: „Harnessing... [mehr]"
Live-Berichte über Immolation
Mehr aus den Genres
Darkthrone
Frostland Tapes
Black/Death Metal, Death Metal, Death/Thrash Metal
Keine Wertung
"Was einst war"
Dead Eyed Sleeper
Through Forests Of Nonentities
Death Metal, Prog-Metal, Progressive
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Augen auf!"
Death
Symbolic
Death Metal, Melodic Death Metal
Keine Wertung
"Support music, not rumors!"
The Order Of Apollyon
The Flesh
Black Metal, Death Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Bangen für den Deibel"
Freedom Call
Master Of Light
Melodic Speed Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Altbewährtes, erfolgreiches Konzept"
Darkness
The Gasoline Solution
Thrash Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Basische Benzin-Lösung"
Anciients
Voice Of The Void
Prog-Metal, Sludge
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Überraschnungsarm – aber sooo gut!"
Diabulus In Musica
Dirge For The Archons
Female Fronted, Symphonic / Epic Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Im sicheren Fahrwasser"
Blueneck
The Outpost
Alternative, Ambient, Post Rock
6 von 7 Punkten
"Wahnsinnig vielschichtig"
|<< Enslaved - Keyboarder weg
|Eyehategod - Lebertransplantation erfolgreich >>
|Die New Yorker Death Metal-Veteranen von IMMOLATION werden ihr neues Album, "Atonement", am 24. Februar 2017 via Nuclear Blast in den gut sortierten Tonträgerfachhandel bringen.
Hier gibt es vorab ein neues "360°-Visualizer"-Video zur ersten Single, "Destructive Currents":
"Atonement" wurde in den "Millbrook Sound Studios" in Millbrook, New York wie immer zusammen mit Produzent Paul Orofino aufgenommen, Mix und Mastering stammt erneut von Zack Ohren (ALL SHALL PERISH, DECREPIT BIRTH, SUFFOCATION). Das Cover-Artwork hat Pär Olofsson (IMMORTAL, THE FACELESS, EXODUS, ABYSMAL DAWN) angefertigt, das weitere Artwork stammt von Zbigniew Bielak (GHOST, ENSLAVED, PARADISE LOST, WATAIN).
"Atonement"-Trackliste:
01. The Distorting Light
02. When The Jackals Come
03. Fostering The Divide
04. Rise The Heretics
05. Thrown To The Fire
06. Destructive Currents
07. Lower
08. Atonement
09. Above All
10. The Power Of Gods
11. Epiphany
Bonustrack (CD only):
12. Immolation (re-recorded)
IMMOLATION ist:
Ross Dolan - Bass/Vocals
Robert Vigna - Guitar
Steve Shalaty - Drums
Alex Bouks - Guitar
Kommentare