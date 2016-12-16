Die New Yorker Death Metal-Veteranen von IMMOLATION werden ihr neues Album, "Atonement", am 24. Februar 2017 via Nuclear Blast in den gut sortierten Tonträgerfachhandel bringen.



Hier gibt es vorab ein neues "360°-Visualizer"-Video zur ersten Single, "Destructive Currents":







"Atonement" wurde in den "Millbrook Sound Studios" in Millbrook, New York wie immer zusammen mit Produzent Paul Orofino aufgenommen, Mix und Mastering stammt erneut von Zack Ohren (ALL SHALL PERISH, DECREPIT BIRTH, SUFFOCATION). Das Cover-Artwork hat Pär Olofsson (IMMORTAL, THE FACELESS, EXODUS, ABYSMAL DAWN) angefertigt, das weitere Artwork stammt von Zbigniew Bielak (GHOST, ENSLAVED, PARADISE LOST, WATAIN).





"Atonement"-Trackliste:



01. The Distorting Light

02. When The Jackals Come

03. Fostering The Divide

04. Rise The Heretics

05. Thrown To The Fire

06. Destructive Currents

07. Lower

08. Atonement

09. Above All

10. The Power Of Gods

11. Epiphany



Bonustrack (CD only):



12. Immolation (re-recorded)



IMMOLATION ist:



Ross Dolan - Bass/Vocals

Robert Vigna - Guitar

Steve Shalaty - Drums

Alex Bouks - Guitar