Laut KAMELOT-Keyboarder Oliver Palotai wird die Band im kommenden Jahr nicht viel live spielen [von einem Gig beim "70000 Tons Of Metal"-Cruise abgesehen], weil man sich auf das Songwriting zum neuen Album konzentrieren wolle.



KAMELOTs immer noch aktuelles Album, "Haven", wurde im Mai 2015 via Napalm Records bzw. des bandeigenen Labels Kamelot Music LLC in den Handel gebracht.