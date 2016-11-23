.: SUCHE
News zu Kamelot
Kamelot - Album-Teaser
13.04.15
13.04.15
Kamelot - Neues Lyric-Video
02.04.15
02.04.15
Kamelot - Neues Studio-Video
25.02.15
25.02.15
Kamelot - Neues Album
24.02.15
24.02.15
Kamelot - Neues Video
28.08.14
28.08.14
Reviews von Kamelot
Kamelot
Haven
Heavy Metal, Melodic Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Super Album einer unschlagbaren Band"
Kamelot
Silverthorn
Power Metal, Prog-Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Ein bisschen Fisch, ein bisschen Fleisch"
Kamelot
Poetry For The Poisoned
Dark Metal, Melodic Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Kamelot, Kamelot – nur ne Attrappe"
Kamelot
Siege Perilous
Melodic Metal, Prog-Metal, US-Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Die Suche nach dem eigenen Sound"
Kamelot
The Fourth Legacy
Melodic Metal, Power Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Der Beginn der Lila-Phase [Teil I]"
Live-Berichte über Kamelot
Kamelot @ Markthalle, Hamburg
11.05.11
11.05.11
Kamelot @ Markthalle, Hamburg
09.04.10
09.04.10
Mehr aus den Genres
Catamenia
The Rewritten Chapters
Dark Metal, Melodic Black Metal
Keine Wertung
"Alte Songs im neuen Gewand"
Infinite Horizon
Dominion
Power Metal, Prog-Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Warum so wütend?"
Acropolis
The Aftermath [EP]
Melodic Metal, Power Metal, Prog-Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Fünf Israelis in Helsinki"
Darkthrone
Dark Thrones And Black Flags
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Punk
6 von 7 Punkten
"Geschmiedetes Metall aus dem hohen Norden"
Sabaton
Attero Dominatus [Re Release]
Power Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
Keine Wertung
"Metalkult II"
Devilment
II – The Mephisto Waltzes
Dark Metal, Gothic Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Der Teufel bittet wieder zum Tanz"
Metallica
Hardwired... To Self-Destruct
Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Wut und Stagnation"
Sahg
Memento Mori
Doom Metal, Stoner Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Keine neuerliche Offenbarung"
Khonsu
The Xun Protectorate
Avantgarde/Electronica, Black Metal, Industrial Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Extremmetal aus dem Jahr 2516 (oder so)"
Witchery
In His Infernal Majesty’s Service
Black/Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Blackened Thrash mit neuem Timbre"
|Cranial - Trailer zur Debüt-LP >>
|Laut KAMELOT-Keyboarder Oliver Palotai wird die Band im kommenden Jahr nicht viel live spielen [von einem Gig beim "70000 Tons Of Metal"-Cruise abgesehen], weil man sich auf das Songwriting zum neuen Album konzentrieren wolle.
KAMELOTs immer noch aktuelles Album, "Haven", wurde im Mai 2015 via Napalm Records bzw. des bandeigenen Labels Kamelot Music LLC in den Handel gebracht.
Kommentare