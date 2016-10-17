Am 18. November erscheint das zweite Album von KHONSU, "The Xun Protectorate".

Heute veröffentlicht die Band einen Behind The Scenes-Trailer zum Videodreh des Songs "Visions of Nehaya".









Die Band kommentiert:

"We recorded the video in 2014 in an abandoned psychiatric hospital that was operational from 1872 - 1990. There were suicides and also violent outbursts there, and the doctors and staff used treatment methods that we today view as horrifying and dehumanizing", commented S. Gronbech and explains: "Even though the methods were horrible, they were actually carried out in the belief that they might cure psychiatric illness. For example, patients were locked into freezing baths to try to "shock" insanity out of them. And they were also locked into warm baths for several days at a time. There were also used electroshock, where seizures were electrically induced in patients while sitting strapped in a chair. And the other patients stood in a line and watched this happen, while waiting for their turn."

Staff also injected milk into patients blood stream to create high fever, because that made them calmer, and also induced insulin shock. "We were lucky to rent this place to shoot our video, and it was a very creepy place. We stayed there for a day and filmed mainly two scenes: T'ol screaming and shouting in chains, and doctors operating on some kind of monsterlike specimen hanging in chains from the ceiling, that had all of it's guts in a plastic bag that was attached to the head."