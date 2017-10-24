KOBRA AND THE LOTUS haben ein brandneues Lyric-Video zum Song "Prevail" veröffentlicht, welcher vom aktuellen Album "Prevail I" stammt.



Die Band hierzu:



„This one's for all the non-believers...the people on the outside and the voice inside your head that said you'd never make it out. The voice that told you to stop dreaming. The devil on your shoulder whispering "Go ahead and quit, you're not good enough anyways". Out with the hate and in with the love. There's a new mantra in town and it's slamming that shadowed voice into the ground. We will Prevail and we are never backing down!"



Das Video zu "Prevail" könnt ihr euch hier anschauen:



