Hier gibt es einen Teaser zu "Gods Of Violence", dem neuen Video der Teutonenthrasher von KREATOR.

Der Clip soll am kommenden Freitag, dem 18. November 2016, online gehen und wurde von der Produktionsfirma "Grupa13" gefilmt [u.a. AMON AMARTH, BEHEMOTH, ELUVEITIE].



"Gods Of Violence" ist der Titeltrack von KREATORs mittlerweile 14. Studio-Album, das am 27. Januar 2017 via Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht wird. Das Cover-Artwork stammt von Jan Meininghaus [u.a. verantwortlich für das Artwork der "Limited Edition" des letzten KREATOR-Albums von 2012, "Phantom Antichrist", sowie für u.a. BOLT THROWER, ACCEPT, OVERKILL].

Für Nordamerika wird es ein gesondertes Artworkt geben, das wiederum von dem Künstler Marcelo Vasco stammt [u.a. SLAYER, MACHINE HEAD, SOULFLY].



KREATOR-Mainman "Mille" Petrozza kommentiert: "Wir haben eine fantastische Video-Trilogie mit "Grupa13" für unser neues Album erstellt. Wir finden, sie gehören zu den kreativsten Künstlern, was surreale Videokunst angeht.

Die Storyline bezieht sich auf unser Albumkonzept und der erste Videoclip zeigt die Geburt des KREATOR-Dämons.

"Gods Of Violence" ist der erste Song, den ich für dieses Album geschrieben habe und hat sich für mich gleich als Titeltrack dargestellt. Er enthält alles, für was KREATOR bekannt ist und wird Euch pulverisieren. Versprochen!

Das Cover-Artwork ist die perfekte Reflektion meiner textlichen Vision. Ich finde Jan Meininghaus' beste Arbeit bisher."

KREATOR haben außerdem die Lyrics zu dem Song "Gods Of Violence" veröffentlicht:



"WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL



Rise God of violence in immortal majesty

The forces of seperatists to arms

Malicious titans and the fear their words can breed

The one commandment echoe forth as clouds of drones attack



WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL



Rise of usurpers, indestructible regimes

And in times of war destroyers of hope

Kings of the Earth inject the core of the doctrine

Conflict yield to degradate the strongest minds of all



WE SHALL KILL- All as one

WE SHALL KILL – These battles can be won

WE SHALL KILL - Until we die



As the GODS OF VIOLENCE

GODS OF VIOLENCE

GODS OF VIOLENCE come alive



WE SHALL KILL- All as one

WE SHALL KILL – These battles can be won

WE SHALL KILL - Until we die



As the GODS OF VIOLENCE

GODS OF VIOLENCE

GODS OF VIOLENCE come alive



Dehumanizing killing spree, supported by technology

Women, children everyone will die

Praying there must come a day, the spark of peace enflames again

Heaven through the world into their lives

Protectors of the masterplan, waken darker sides of men

Instigate the war for all to see

Collateral damage in their name posse of luciferian

Commanders of satanic liberty liberty



WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL

WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL

WE SHALL KILL- All as one

WE SHALL KILL – These battles can be won

WE SHALL KILL - Until we die



As the GODS OF VIOLENCE

GODS OF VIOLENCE

GODS OF VIOLENCE come alive"



"Gods Of Violence"-Trackliste:



01. Apocalypticon

02. World War Now

03. Satan Is Real

04. Totalitarian Terror

05. Gods Of Violence

06. Army Of Storms

07. Hail To The Hordes

08. Lion With Eagle Wings

09. Fallen Brother

10. Side By Side

11. Death Becomes My Light



"Gods Of Violence" wurde unter der Ägide von Produzent Jens Bogren [u.a. OPETH, AMON AMARTH, KATATONIA] aufgenommen, der die Scheibe auch in den "Fascination Street Studios" gemixt hat, das Mastering stammt von Tony Lindgren, ebenfalls von "Fascination Street".