.: SUCHE
News zu Kreator
Kreator - Album-Details
28.10.16
28.10.16
Kreator - Festivalgig
15.12.14
15.12.14
Kreator - Gitarrenfirma dabei
29.09.14
29.09.14
Interviews mit Kreator
Reviews von Kreator
Kreator
Dying Alive [DVD]
6 von 7 Punkten
"Morgen, Kinder, wird's was auf die Fresse geben"
Kreator
Phantom Antichrist
Thrash Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Edel-Riffing und große Melodien!"
Kreator
Hordes Of Chaos
Thrash Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Harmlose Wut der Kult-Thrasher?"
Kreator
Enemy Of God Revisited
3 von 7 Punkten
"Enttäuschend"
Live-Berichte über Kreator
Mehr aus den Genres
Hexen
State Of Insurgency
Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Explosives Debüt"
Soulfly
Conquer
Neo-Thrash, Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Das Cavalera-Jahr 2008!"
The Haunted
rEVOLVEr
Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Nüchtern betrachtet hatten es THE HAUNTED in ihrer bisherigen Karriere nicht leicht. Zu Be... [mehr]"
Austrian Death Machine
Total Brutal
Thrash Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Total Lach- & Nackenmuskel-Massaker!"
Exhorder
The Law [RE-ISSUE]
Thrash Metal
Keine Wertung
"Thrash-Pflichtprogramm, Teil 2"
Sahg
Memento Mori
Doom Metal, Stoner Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Keine neuerliche Offenbarung"
Khonsu
The Xun Protectorate
Avantgarde/Electronica, Black Metal, Industrial Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Extremmetal aus dem Jahr 2516 (oder so)"
Witchery
In His Infernal Majesty’s Service
Black/Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Blackened Thrash mit neuem Timbre"
Opeth
Sorceress
Prog Rock, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Endlich keine Verkopfungsprobleme mehr!"
In Flames
Battles
Melodic Death Metal, Modern Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Wer hätte das gedacht?"
|<< Devildriver - Neues Video
|Cryptopsy - Video zur aktuellen EP >>
|Hier gibt es einen Teaser zu "Gods Of Violence", dem neuen Video der Teutonenthrasher von KREATOR.
Der Clip soll am kommenden Freitag, dem 18. November 2016, online gehen und wurde von der Produktionsfirma "Grupa13" gefilmt [u.a. AMON AMARTH, BEHEMOTH, ELUVEITIE].
"Gods Of Violence" ist der Titeltrack von KREATORs mittlerweile 14. Studio-Album, das am 27. Januar 2017 via Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht wird. Das Cover-Artwork stammt von Jan Meininghaus [u.a. verantwortlich für das Artwork der "Limited Edition" des letzten KREATOR-Albums von 2012, "Phantom Antichrist", sowie für u.a. BOLT THROWER, ACCEPT, OVERKILL].
Für Nordamerika wird es ein gesondertes Artworkt geben, das wiederum von dem Künstler Marcelo Vasco stammt [u.a. SLAYER, MACHINE HEAD, SOULFLY].
KREATOR-Mainman "Mille" Petrozza kommentiert:
"Wir haben eine fantastische Video-Trilogie mit "Grupa13" für unser neues Album erstellt. Wir finden, sie gehören zu den kreativsten Künstlern, was surreale Videokunst angeht.
KREATOR haben außerdem die Lyrics zu dem Song "Gods Of Violence" veröffentlicht:
"WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL
Rise God of violence in immortal majesty
The forces of seperatists to arms
Malicious titans and the fear their words can breed
The one commandment echoe forth as clouds of drones attack
WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL
Rise of usurpers, indestructible regimes
And in times of war destroyers of hope
Kings of the Earth inject the core of the doctrine
Conflict yield to degradate the strongest minds of all
WE SHALL KILL- All as one
WE SHALL KILL – These battles can be won
WE SHALL KILL - Until we die
As the GODS OF VIOLENCE
GODS OF VIOLENCE
GODS OF VIOLENCE come alive
WE SHALL KILL- All as one
WE SHALL KILL – These battles can be won
WE SHALL KILL - Until we die
As the GODS OF VIOLENCE
GODS OF VIOLENCE
GODS OF VIOLENCE come alive
Dehumanizing killing spree, supported by technology
Women, children everyone will die
Praying there must come a day, the spark of peace enflames again
Heaven through the world into their lives
Protectors of the masterplan, waken darker sides of men
Instigate the war for all to see
Collateral damage in their name posse of luciferian
Commanders of satanic liberty liberty
WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL
WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL
WE SHALL KILL- All as one
WE SHALL KILL – These battles can be won
WE SHALL KILL - Until we die
As the GODS OF VIOLENCE
GODS OF VIOLENCE
GODS OF VIOLENCE come alive"
"Gods Of Violence"-Trackliste:
01. Apocalypticon
02. World War Now
03. Satan Is Real
04. Totalitarian Terror
05. Gods Of Violence
06. Army Of Storms
07. Hail To The Hordes
08. Lion With Eagle Wings
09. Fallen Brother
10. Side By Side
11. Death Becomes My Light
"Gods Of Violence" wurde unter der Ägide von Produzent Jens Bogren [u.a. OPETH, AMON AMARTH, KATATONIA] aufgenommen, der die Scheibe auch in den "Fascination Street Studios" gemixt hat, das Mastering stammt von Tony Lindgren, ebenfalls von "Fascination Street".
Kommentare