CD Review: Lacuna Coil - Delirium

Lacuna Coil
Delirium


Alternative, Gothic Metal, Nu Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Ein schwieriger Spagat"
CD Review: Lacuna Coil - Broken Crown Halo

Lacuna Coil
Broken Crown Halo


Gothic Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Zerbrochene Krone ohne Herz"
CD Review: Lacuna Coil - Dark Adrenaline

Lacuna Coil
Dark Adrenaline


Alternative, Gothic Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Das „Nummer Sicher“-Album"
CD Review: Lacuna Coil - Shallow Life

Lacuna Coil
Shallow Life


Alternative, Gothic Metal, Nu Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Italienische Feinkost"
CD Review: Lacuna Coil - Comalies

Lacuna Coil
Comalies


Gothic
6 von 7 Punkten
"Die italienischen LACUNA COIL sind sowohl in der Metal- als auch in der Gothicszene bei we... [mehr]"
Nach Veröffentlichung des Videos zum Song "Blood, Tears, Dust" bringen LACUNA COIL nun den Clip zu "You Love Me 'Cause I Hate You" heraus. Beide Songs stammen aus dem aktuellen Album "Delirium".

"You Love Me 'Cause I Hate You" könnt ihr euch hier anschauen:



Cristina Scabbia (vocals): "The videos we shot with Cosimo Alemà are exactly what we wanted to deliver visually, especially if connected with a record like "Delirium". The darkness, the intensity, the script itself are taking the viewer to the dimension we wanted to be transported to. "You Love Me 'Cause I Hate You" and "Blood, Tears, Dust" are tightened together in a twisted story that I like a lot as there is so much that can be defined with each one's imagination. Interpreting different characters was also exciting, an interesting challenge I hadn't faced until then. I hope the viewers can capture the magic we breathed while we shot them."

Andrea Ferro (vocals): "Every age has its form of storytelling, and video clips have been a huge part of our culture. Talking with Cosimo (Alemà/Regisseur) and our label we decided to create something to bring back the artistic quality video clips used to have. We put our love for cinema into our video for the song "You Love Me 'Cause I Hate You", as you will see there is a clear inspiration from TV series like "True Detective" and also a certain "Twin Peaks'/'Resident Evil" vibe. We wanted the viewers to contemplate the story and question what it really means. There is also a tight connection with the previous video for the song "Blood, Tears, Dust" as both clips should be considered almost as one single piece. The videos clearly explore the main theme of our latest album, "Delirium", and all its madness and symbols. It's been a really great and challenging experience to be on the set for several days and work in "cinema style" for the very first time to create something completely new for LACUNA COIL."
