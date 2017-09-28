 .: SUCHE
Die Metalcore-Truppe LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES hat ein Video zu ihrem Song "Nowhere Left To Sink" veröffentlicht. Selbiger kommt von ihrem neuen Album "Dark Divine", das am 3. November über Rise Records in den Handel kommen wird.

28.09.17 | 01:53 Uhr
