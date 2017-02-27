 .: SUCHE
Dieses Jahr feiert das LONG DISTANCE CALLING-Debüt, „Satellite Bay“, bereits seinen 10-jährigen Geburtstag und nachdem das Album letzte Woche bereits von InsideOut Music wiederveröffentlicht wurde, hat die Band nun auch passend dazu eine Tour bekannt gegeben, die unter dem Motto „An Evening with Satellite Bay“ steht und etwas Spezielles verspricht.

Die Band dazu:

„2017 markiert das 10-jährige Jubiläum unseres Debütalbums ´Satellite Bay´und wir sind immer noch sehr stolz auf die Platte. Nachdem das Album am 10. Februar bereits wiederveröffentlicht wurde, möchten wir das Jubiläum auch live mit Euch feiern!

Im Mai haben wir einige spezielle „An Evening with Satellite Bay“ Shows gebucht, wo wir einen Großteils des Albums sowie ein Best-Of unserer anderen Platten spielen werden. Es werden also Abende, bei denen auch Songs zum Zuge kommen, die wir seit einer Ewigkeit nicht mehr gespielt haben und wir kehren auch in den ein oder anderen Club zurück, mit denen uns eine gemeinsame Geschichte verbindet. Wir freuen uns!“



Die Daten im Überblick bzw. „An Evening with Satellite Bay“ Jubiläums-Shows:

18.05.2017 Hannover / Chez Heinz
19.05.2017 Köln / Gebäude 9
20.05.2017 München / Backstage
21.05.2017 Dresden / Beatpol
22.05.2017 Berlin / Lido
23.05.2017 Hamburg / Knust
28.05.2017 Münster / Gleis 22
