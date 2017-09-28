 .: SUCHE
Die amerikanischen Thrasher MACHINE HEAD haben bekannt gegeben, dass sie sich im Frühjahr 2018 auf ausgedehnte Europatour begeben werden. Als Anlass nimmt die Band die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums "Catharsis", das im gleichen Zeitraum erscheinen soll.

Mar. 22 - France, Rouen, Le 106
Mar. 24 - France, Paris, Bataclan
Mar. 26 - France, La Rochelle, La Sirene
Mar. 27 - France, Bordeaux, Rocher de Palmer
Mar. 29 - Spain, Santiago de Compestalla, Sala Capital
Mar. 30 - Portugal, Lisbon, Coliseum
Mar. 31 - Portugal, Oporto, Colisum
Apr. 02 - Spain, Madrid, Riviera
Apr. 03 - Spain, Seville, Sala Custom
Apr. 04 - Spain, Malaga, Sala Paris 15
Apr. 06 - Spain, Valencia, Sala Republica
Apr. 07 - Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz
Apr. 08 - France, Toulouse, Bikini
Apr. 09 - France, Marseille, Caberet Auletoire
Apr. 11 - Italy, Bologna, Zona Roveri
Apr. 12 - Italy, Rome, Orion
Apr. 13 - Italy, Milan, Live Club
Apr. 15 - France, Lyon, Tansbordeur
Apr. 16 - Switzerland, Lausanne, Les Docks
Apr. 17 - Switzerland, Pratteln, Konzertfabrik Z7
Apr. 19 - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer
Apr. 20 - Hungary, Budapest, BNMC
Apr. 21 - Germany, Munich, Tonhalle
Apr. 22 - Germany, Stuttgart, Longhorn
Apr. 24 - France, Strasbourg, Laiterie
Apr. 25 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Den Atelier
Apr. 27 - Germany, Munster, Skaters Palace
Apr. 28 - Germany, Cologne, Ewerk
Apr. 29 - Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle
May 01 - Denmark, Copenhagen, Vega
May 02 - Sweden, Gothenburg, Pustervik
May 03 - Norway, Oslo Rockefeller
May 05 - Germany, Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit
May 06 - Holland, Gronigen, Oosterpoort
May 07 - Holland, Tilburg, 013
May 09 - Germany, Hannover, Capitol
May 10 - Germany, Wiesbaden, Schlacthof
May 11 - Belgium, Brussels, AB
May 13 - UK, Southampton Guildhall
May 14 - UK, Cardiff, University
May 15 - UK, Bristol Academy
May 17 - UK, Birmingham Academy
May 18 - UK, London, Roundhouse
May 19 - UK, London, Roundhouse
May 21 - UK, Nottingham Rock City
May 22 - UK, Newcastle, Academy
May 23 - Scotland, Glasgow Academy
May 25 - UK, Manchester Academy
28.09.17 | 01:39 Uhr
