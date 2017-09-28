Die amerikanischen Thrasher MACHINE HEAD haben bekannt gegeben, dass sie sich im Frühjahr 2018 auf ausgedehnte Europatour begeben werden. Als Anlass nimmt die Band die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums "Catharsis", das im gleichen Zeitraum erscheinen soll.



Mar. 22 - France, Rouen, Le 106

Mar. 24 - France, Paris, Bataclan

Mar. 26 - France, La Rochelle, La Sirene

Mar. 27 - France, Bordeaux, Rocher de Palmer

Mar. 29 - Spain, Santiago de Compestalla, Sala Capital

Mar. 30 - Portugal, Lisbon, Coliseum

Mar. 31 - Portugal, Oporto, Colisum

Apr. 02 - Spain, Madrid, Riviera

Apr. 03 - Spain, Seville, Sala Custom

Apr. 04 - Spain, Malaga, Sala Paris 15

Apr. 06 - Spain, Valencia, Sala Republica

Apr. 07 - Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz

Apr. 08 - France, Toulouse, Bikini

Apr. 09 - France, Marseille, Caberet Auletoire

Apr. 11 - Italy, Bologna, Zona Roveri

Apr. 12 - Italy, Rome, Orion

Apr. 13 - Italy, Milan, Live Club

Apr. 15 - France, Lyon, Tansbordeur

Apr. 16 - Switzerland, Lausanne, Les Docks

Apr. 17 - Switzerland, Pratteln, Konzertfabrik Z7

Apr. 19 - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer

Apr. 20 - Hungary, Budapest, BNMC

Apr. 21 - Germany, Munich, Tonhalle

Apr. 22 - Germany, Stuttgart, Longhorn

Apr. 24 - France, Strasbourg, Laiterie

Apr. 25 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Den Atelier

Apr. 27 - Germany, Munster, Skaters Palace

Apr. 28 - Germany, Cologne, Ewerk

Apr. 29 - Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle

May 01 - Denmark, Copenhagen, Vega

May 02 - Sweden, Gothenburg, Pustervik

May 03 - Norway, Oslo Rockefeller

May 05 - Germany, Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit

May 06 - Holland, Gronigen, Oosterpoort

May 07 - Holland, Tilburg, 013

May 09 - Germany, Hannover, Capitol

May 10 - Germany, Wiesbaden, Schlacthof

May 11 - Belgium, Brussels, AB

May 13 - UK, Southampton Guildhall

May 14 - UK, Cardiff, University

May 15 - UK, Bristol Academy

May 17 - UK, Birmingham Academy

May 18 - UK, London, Roundhouse

May 19 - UK, London, Roundhouse

May 21 - UK, Nottingham Rock City

May 22 - UK, Newcastle, Academy

May 23 - Scotland, Glasgow Academy

May 25 - UK, Manchester Academy