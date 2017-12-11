Die britischen Hardrocker von MAGNUM werden ihr neues, bereits 20. Album, "Lost On The Road To Eternity", am 19. Januar 2018 via Steamhammer/SPV veröffentlichen.



"Lost On The Road To Eternity" wird als Digipak-CD mit Live-Bonus-CD, als Doppelvinyl, als Download und als Stream erhältlich gemacht. Die Livesongs ["Sacred Blood - Divine Lies", "Crazy Old Mothers", "Your Dreams Won't Die" und "Twelve Men Wise And Just"] wurden bei MAGNUMs Auftritt beim "Leyendas Del Rock"-Festival 2017 im spanischen Alicante mitgeschnitten und die Trackliste liest sich wie folgt:



CD 1:



01. Peaches And Cream (4:54)

02. Show Me Your Hands (5:45)

03. Storm Baby (6:13)

04. Welcome To The Cosmic Cabaret (8:08)

05. Lost On The Road To Eternity (5:54)

06. Without Love (5:55)

07. Tell Me What You've Got to Say (6:27)

08. Ya Wanna Be Someone (5:56)

09. Forbidden Masquerade (5:02)

10. Glory To Ashes (5:35)

11. King Of The World (7:04)



CD 2 (Bonus Live Disc):



01. Sacred Blood – Divine Lies (6:48)

02. Crazy Old Mothers (5:35)

03. Your Dreams Won't Die (5:56)

04. Twelve Men Wise And Just (6:21)



MAGNUM werden Anfang 2018 auf große Europatour gehen.





