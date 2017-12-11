 .: SUCHE
Die britischen Hardrocker von MAGNUM werden ihr neues, bereits 20. Album, "Lost On The Road To Eternity", am 19. Januar 2018 via Steamhammer/SPV veröffentlichen.

"Lost On The Road To Eternity" wird als Digipak-CD mit Live-Bonus-CD, als Doppelvinyl, als Download und als Stream erhältlich gemacht. Die Livesongs ["Sacred Blood - Divine Lies", "Crazy Old Mothers", "Your Dreams Won't Die" und "Twelve Men Wise And Just"] wurden bei MAGNUMs Auftritt beim "Leyendas Del Rock"-Festival 2017 im spanischen Alicante mitgeschnitten und die Trackliste liest sich wie folgt:

CD 1:

01. Peaches And Cream (4:54)
02. Show Me Your Hands (5:45)
03. Storm Baby (6:13)
04. Welcome To The Cosmic Cabaret (8:08)
05. Lost On The Road To Eternity (5:54)
06. Without Love (5:55)
07. Tell Me What You've Got to Say (6:27)
08. Ya Wanna Be Someone (5:56)
09. Forbidden Masquerade (5:02)
10. Glory To Ashes (5:35)
11. King Of The World (7:04)

CD 2 (Bonus Live Disc):

01. Sacred Blood – Divine Lies (6:48)
02. Crazy Old Mothers (5:35)
03. Your Dreams Won't Die (5:56)
04. Twelve Men Wise And Just (6:21)

MAGNUM werden Anfang 2018 auf große Europatour gehen.


11.12.17 | 08:35 Uhr
