 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
CD Review: Beheaded - Beast Incarnate

Beheaded
Beast Incarnate


Brutal Death, Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Prima gemachter Death Metal ohne Schnickschnack"
CD Review: The Great Old Ones - EOD - A Tale Of Dark Legacy

The Great Old Ones
EOD - A Tale Of Dark Legacy


Black Metal, Melodic Black Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück in Innsmouth"
CD Review: John Garcia - The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues

John Garcia
The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues


Akustik
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lagerfeuerromantik par excellence"
CD Review: Kreator - Gods Of Violence

Kreator
Gods Of Violence


Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Kein schwacher Moment"
CD Review: Victorius - Heart Of The Phoenix

Victorius
Heart Of The Phoenix


Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht"
CD Review: Wolfchant - Bloodwinter

Wolfchant
Bloodwinter


Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Säbelrasseln"
CD Review: Code - Lost Signal (EP)

Code
Lost Signal (EP)


Post Rock, Post/Avantgarde Black Metal
Keine Wertung
"Werkschau, mal anders"
CD Review: Pain Of Salvation - In The Passing Light Of Day

Pain Of Salvation
In The Passing Light Of Day


Prog Rock, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Arbeitstitel: Remedy Lane 2"
CD Review: Sepultura - Machine Messiah

Sepultura
Machine Messiah


Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Auf die harte Tour"
CD Review: Firewind - Immortals

Firewind
Immortals


Heavy Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück zur Bestform"
CD Review: Saddiscore - Demons Of The Earth

Saddiscore
Demons Of The Earth


Heavy Metal, Modern Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Klasse Songs, schwacher Sound"
CD Review: Thundra - Angstens Salt

Thundra
Angstens Salt


Melodic Black Metal, Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Bring me a beer, not roses"
CD Review: Lancer - Mastery

Lancer
Mastery


Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Auf dem Weg zur Meisterleistung"
CD Review: Lamb Of God - The Duke [EP]

Lamb Of God
The Duke [EP]


NWOAHM
4 von 7 Punkten
"Allemal eine große Geste"
CD Review: Mötley Crüe - The End - Live In Los Angeles [Bluray+CD]

Mötley Crüe
The End - Live In Los Angeles [Bluray+CD]


Sleaze Rock
6 von 7 Punkten
"Der Schlussakkord"
CD Review: Sirenia - Dim Days Of Dolor

Sirenia
Dim Days Of Dolor


Female Fronted, Gothic Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Traurige Schönheit mit Altersspuren"
CD Review: Freedom Call - Master Of Light

Freedom Call
Master Of Light


Melodic Speed Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Altbewährtes, erfolgreiches Konzept"
<< Sinner - Neues AlbumSanctuary - Lyric-Video zum Demo-Re-Issue >>
MAN WITH A MISSION haben ein neues Video zu der Single "Dead End in Tokyo" veröffentlicht, welches ihr euch hier anschauen könnt:

!


Produziert wurde der Song von Patrick Stump über Century Media Records.

Jean-Ken Johnny, Sänger und Gitarrist der Band über den Inhalt:

"It's mainly about the city of Tokyo. It's a really crazy city. Almost everything happens there. At the same time, almost everything ends there. I believe there are a lot of cities that have that in common. It's a common perspective on big cities around the globe. We focused on the people who come to Tokyo, have big dreams, but end up stuck in a dead end. We talked it through with Patrick, and we were on the same page. It was amazing working with him."

"Dead End in Tokyo" ist die erste weltweite Single der Band und zugleich die erste Veröffentlichung über Century Media Records. Darüber hinaus plant die Band für 2017 eine Europa-Tournee.
30.01.17 | 22:26 Uhr
Kommentare
<< Sinner - Neues Album
Sanctuary - Lyric-Video zum Demo-Re-Issue >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin