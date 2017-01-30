MAN WITH A MISSION haben ein neues Video zu der Single "Dead End in Tokyo" veröffentlicht, welches ihr euch hier anschauen könnt:



!



Produziert wurde der Song von Patrick Stump über Century Media Records.



Jean-Ken Johnny, Sänger und Gitarrist der Band über den Inhalt:



"It's mainly about the city of Tokyo. It's a really crazy city. Almost everything happens there. At the same time, almost everything ends there. I believe there are a lot of cities that have that in common. It's a common perspective on big cities around the globe. We focused on the people who come to Tokyo, have big dreams, but end up stuck in a dead end. We talked it through with Patrick, and we were on the same page. It was amazing working with him."



"Dead End in Tokyo" ist die erste weltweite Single der Band und zugleich die erste Veröffentlichung über Century Media Records. Darüber hinaus plant die Band für 2017 eine Europa-Tournee.