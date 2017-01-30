.: SUCHE
Beheaded
Beast Incarnate
Brutal Death, Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Prima gemachter Death Metal ohne Schnickschnack"
The Great Old Ones
EOD - A Tale Of Dark Legacy
Black Metal, Melodic Black Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück in Innsmouth"
John Garcia
The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues
Akustik
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lagerfeuerromantik par excellence"
Kreator
Gods Of Violence
Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Kein schwacher Moment"
Victorius
Heart Of The Phoenix
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht"
Wolfchant
Bloodwinter
Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Säbelrasseln"
Code
Lost Signal (EP)
Post Rock, Post/Avantgarde Black Metal
Keine Wertung
"Werkschau, mal anders"
Pain Of Salvation
In The Passing Light Of Day
Prog Rock, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Arbeitstitel: Remedy Lane 2"
Sepultura
Machine Messiah
Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Auf die harte Tour"
Firewind
Immortals
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück zur Bestform"
Saddiscore
Demons Of The Earth
Heavy Metal, Modern Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Klasse Songs, schwacher Sound"
Thundra
Angstens Salt
Melodic Black Metal, Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Bring me a beer, not roses"
Lancer
Mastery
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Auf dem Weg zur Meisterleistung"
Lamb Of God
The Duke [EP]
NWOAHM
4 von 7 Punkten
"Allemal eine große Geste"
Mötley Crüe
The End - Live In Los Angeles [Bluray+CD]
Sleaze Rock
6 von 7 Punkten
"Der Schlussakkord"
Sirenia
Dim Days Of Dolor
Female Fronted, Gothic Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Traurige Schönheit mit Altersspuren"
Freedom Call
Master Of Light
Melodic Speed Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Altbewährtes, erfolgreiches Konzept"
|MAN WITH A MISSION haben ein neues Video zu der Single "Dead End in Tokyo" veröffentlicht, welches ihr euch hier anschauen könnt:
!
Produziert wurde der Song von Patrick Stump über Century Media Records.
Jean-Ken Johnny, Sänger und Gitarrist der Band über den Inhalt:
"It's mainly about the city of Tokyo. It's a really crazy city. Almost everything happens there. At the same time, almost everything ends there. I believe there are a lot of cities that have that in common. It's a common perspective on big cities around the globe. We focused on the people who come to Tokyo, have big dreams, but end up stuck in a dead end. We talked it through with Patrick, and we were on the same page. It was amazing working with him."
"Dead End in Tokyo" ist die erste weltweite Single der Band und zugleich die erste Veröffentlichung über Century Media Records. Darüber hinaus plant die Band für 2017 eine Europa-Tournee.
