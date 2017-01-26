Die Progressive Metaller MASTODON haben sowohl Artwork als auch Tracklist zu ihrem kommenden Album "Emperor Of Sand" enthüllt. Die Platte wird am 31. März über Reprise Records in den Handel kommen.



01. Sultan's Curse

02. Show Yourself

03. Precious Stones

04. Steambreather

05. Roots Remain

06. Word To The Wise

07. Ancient Kingdom

08. Clandestiny

09. Andromeda

10. Scorpion Breath

11. Jaguar God



