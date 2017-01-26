.: SUCHE
News zu Mastodon
Interviews mit Mastodon
Reviews von Mastodon
Mastodon
The Hunter
Alternative, Prog-Metal, Stoner Rock, Trip Rock
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Auf der Jagd nach der Offenbarung"
Mastodon
Crack The Skye
Alternative, Prog-Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Die Essenz des Guten"
Mastodon
Blood Mountain
Noisecore, Prog-Metal, Sludge, Southern Rock
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Urgewalt auf Silikon"
Mastodon
Call Of The Mastodon [EP]
Hard Rock, Rock, Thrash Metal
Keine Wertung
"Nur für Fans"
Live-Berichte über Mastodon
Mehr aus den Genres
Vert
Accepting Denial
Alternative, Emocore, Nu Metal
3 von 7 Punkten
"Gesangs-Schützenfest ohne Treffer"
Messiah's Kiss
Get Your Bulls Out!
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Wie ein wilder Stier"
Galaxy Safari
Star Of The Masquerade
Alternative, Hard Rock, Stoner Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Nicht ganz bis zur Unendlichkeit..."
Amplifier
Residue [EP]
Alternative, Progressive, Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Nachtisch"
The Quireboys
Black Eyed Sons
Hard Rock, Sleaze Rock
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Fettes Kiste für alle Fans"
Beheaded
Beast Incarnate
Brutal Death, Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Prima gemachter Death Metal ohne Schnickschnack"
The Great Old Ones
EOD - A Tale Of Dark Legacy
Black Metal, Melodic Black Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück in Innsmouth"
John Garcia
The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues
Akustik
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lagerfeuerromantik par excellence"
Kreator
Gods Of Violence
Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Kein schwacher Moment"
Victorius
Heart Of The Phoenix
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht"
|<< Dragonforce - Neues Album kommt, Details
|Wintersun - Crowdfunding für eigenes Studio >>
|Die Progressive Metaller MASTODON haben sowohl Artwork als auch Tracklist zu ihrem kommenden Album "Emperor Of Sand" enthüllt. Die Platte wird am 31. März über Reprise Records in den Handel kommen.
01. Sultan's Curse
02. Show Yourself
03. Precious Stones
04. Steambreather
05. Roots Remain
06. Word To The Wise
07. Ancient Kingdom
08. Clandestiny
09. Andromeda
10. Scorpion Breath
11. Jaguar God
Kommentare