Die Progressive Metaller MASTODON haben sowohl Artwork als auch Tracklist zu ihrem kommenden Album "Emperor Of Sand" enthüllt. Die Platte wird am 31. März über Reprise Records in den Handel kommen.

01. Sultan's Curse
02. Show Yourself
03. Precious Stones
04. Steambreather
05. Roots Remain
06. Word To The Wise
07. Ancient Kingdom
08. Clandestiny
09. Andromeda
10. Scorpion Breath
11. Jaguar God

26.01.17 | 21:23 Uhr
