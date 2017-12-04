 .: SUCHE
MEGAHERZ kommen mit einem neuen Album auf den Markt. "Komet" ist ab 23.02.2018 erhältlich. Heute wurde das Albumcover und die Tracklist veröffentlicht.

„Komet“ Tracklist:

1. Vorhang auf
2. Komet
3. Scherben bringen Glück
4. Horrorclown
5. Von Oben
6. Tiefenrausch
7. Schwarz oder Weiß
8. Heldengrab
9. Nicht in meinem Namen
10. Trau Dich
11. Nicht genug


Bonus CD Tracklist:

1. Jagdzeit (Live)
2. Glorreiche Zeiten (Live)
3. Roter Mond (Live)
4. Gegen den Wind (Live)
5. Himmelsstürmer (Live)
6. Für Immer (Live)
7. Unbesiegbar (Bonus)

04.12.17 | 17:42 Uhr
