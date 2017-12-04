.: SUCHE
News zu Megaherz
Reviews von Megaherz
Mehr aus den Genres
Liv Kristine
Enter My Religion
Gothic, Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Reife Leistung"
SoulRelic
Love Is A Lie We Both Believed
Gothic
6 von 7 Punkten
"Ein erstes Highlight"
Apocalyptica
Worlds Collide
Alternative, Crossover, Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Frontalzusammenstoß"
Lovex
Guardian Angel (Single)
Gothic, Gothic Metal
Keine Wertung
"Die neuen Stars aus Finnland???"
Eisley / Goldy
Blood, Guts And Games
AOR, Hard Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Gediegen, nicht seicht"
Pretty Boy Floyd
Public Enemies
Glam Rock, Sleaze Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Wenn die Spandex spannt..."
Hittman
Hittman [Re-Release]
US-Metal
Keine Wertung
"Die richtige Band zur falschen Zeit"
Pink Cream 69
Headstrong
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Halsstarrige Hard Rock-Hymnen"
Destruction
Thrash Anthems II
Thrash Metal
Keine Wertung
"Griff in die Mottenkiste"
|<< Bleeding Gods - Trailer
|Circle Of Silence - Lyric Video vom neuen Album >>
Kommentare