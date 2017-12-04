 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
News zu Metal Forge Festival
CD Review: Eisley / Goldy - Blood, Guts And Games

Eisley / Goldy
Blood, Guts And Games


AOR, Hard Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Gediegen, nicht seicht"
CD Review: Pretty Boy Floyd - Public Enemies

Pretty Boy Floyd
Public Enemies


Glam Rock, Sleaze Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Wenn die Spandex spannt..."
CD Review: Hittman - Hittman [Re-Release]

Hittman
Hittman [Re-Release]


US-Metal
Keine Wertung
"Die richtige Band zur falschen Zeit"
CD Review: Pink Cream 69 - Headstrong

Pink Cream 69
Headstrong


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Halsstarrige Hard Rock-Hymnen"
CD Review: Destruction - Thrash Anthems II

Destruction
Thrash Anthems II


Thrash Metal
Keine Wertung
"Griff in die Mottenkiste"
<< Heavy Christmas - Billing stehtAmoriello - Teaser zu neuem Song online >>
Am 3. Februar 2018 findet in der Frankfurter Location „Das Bett“ zum zweiten Mal das METAL FORGE FESTIVAL statt.

Folgende Bands bilden das amtliche Billing an diesem Abend:

REVOLUTION EVE

APRIL ART

SINDUSTRY

FIRESTORM

CERTAIN SKIES
04.12.17 | 22:28 Uhr
Kommentare
<< Heavy Christmas - Billing steht
Amoriello - Teaser zu neuem Song online >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin