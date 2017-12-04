.: SUCHE
News zu Metal Forge Festival
Eisley / Goldy
Blood, Guts And Games
AOR, Hard Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Gediegen, nicht seicht"
Pretty Boy Floyd
Public Enemies
Glam Rock, Sleaze Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Wenn die Spandex spannt..."
Hittman
Hittman [Re-Release]
US-Metal
Keine Wertung
"Die richtige Band zur falschen Zeit"
Pink Cream 69
Headstrong
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Halsstarrige Hard Rock-Hymnen"
Destruction
Thrash Anthems II
Thrash Metal
Keine Wertung
"Griff in die Mottenkiste"
|Am 3. Februar 2018 findet in der Frankfurter Location „Das Bett“ zum zweiten Mal das METAL FORGE FESTIVAL statt.
Folgende Bands bilden das amtliche Billing an diesem Abend:
REVOLUTION EVE
APRIL ART
SINDUSTRY
FIRESTORM
CERTAIN SKIES
