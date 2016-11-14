 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
News zu Metallica
Reviews von Metallica
CD Review: Metallica - Through The Never

Metallica
Through The Never


Thrash Metal
Keine Wertung
"Filmreif"
DVD: Review: Metallica - Quebec Magnetic [2DVD]

Metallica
Quebec Magnetic [2DVD]


5.5 von 7 Punkten
DVD "Für Fans ein Muss"
CD Review: Metallica - Live At Grimey's

Metallica
Live At Grimey's


Thrash Metal
Keine Wertung
"Wer will schon ins Stadion?"
CD Review: Metallica - Death Magnetic

Metallica
Death Magnetic


Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Der zweite Frühling!"
DVD: Review: Metallica - Metallica – Some Kind Of Monster DVD

Metallica
Metallica – Some Kind Of Monster DVD


6.5 von 7 Punkten
DVD "Als Lars Ulrich und James Hetfield die Band METALLICA Ende 1981 gründeten, um auf einen Sa... [mehr]"
Live-Berichte über Metallica
Mehr aus den Genres
CD Review: The Prophecy 23 - Green Machine Laser Beam

The Prophecy 23
Green Machine Laser Beam


Death/Thrash Metal, Hardcore, Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Alles auf Grün"
CD Review: Pantera - Vulgar Display Of Power [Re-Release]

Pantera
Vulgar Display Of Power [Re-Release]


Thrash Metal
Keine Wertung
"20th Anniversary Edition"
CD Review: Sole Method - The Way Of The Descent

Sole Method
The Way Of The Descent


Thrash Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Noch keine perfekte Mischung"
CD Review: Flotsam And Jetsam - The Cold

Flotsam And Jetsam
The Cold


Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Cool kommt von kalt"
CD Review: Nervosa - Victim Of Yourself

Nervosa
Victim Of Yourself


Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Brasilianisches Riffgewitter"
CD Review: Sahg - Memento Mori

Sahg
Memento Mori


Doom Metal, Stoner Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Keine neuerliche Offenbarung"
CD Review: Khonsu - The Xun Protectorate

Khonsu
The Xun Protectorate


Avantgarde/Electronica, Black Metal, Industrial Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Extremmetal aus dem Jahr 2516 (oder so)"
CD Review: Witchery - In His Infernal Majesty’s Service

Witchery
In His Infernal Majesty’s Service


Black/Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Blackened Thrash mit neuem Timbre"
CD Review: Opeth - Sorceress

Opeth
Sorceress


Prog Rock, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Endlich keine Verkopfungsprobleme mehr!"
CD Review: In Flames - Battles

In Flames
Battles


Melodic Death Metal, Modern Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Wer hätte das gedacht?"
<< Aerosmith - Europa-TourHelloween - Kürbise vereint >>
Die Thrasher METALLICA haben einen Performance-Clip von "The Memory Remains", aufgenommen während ihres Konzertes in Bogota am 1. November, ins Netz gestellt:

14.11.16 | 15:21 Uhr
Kommentare
<< Aerosmith - Europa-Tour
Helloween - Kürbise vereint >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin