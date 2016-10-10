.: SUCHE
News zu Moonspell
Moonspell - Lyric-Video
23.04.15
23.04.15
Moonspell - Neuer Clip
06.03.15
06.03.15
Moonspell - Lyric-Video
20.02.15
20.02.15
Interviews mit Moonspell
Reviews von Moonspell
Moonspell
Extinct
Gothic Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Stets unberechenbar"
Moonspell
Alpha Noir
Dark Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Der fallende Phoenix"
Moonspell
Night Eternal
Dark Metal, Gothic Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Triumphale Rückkehr zu alter Stärke"
Moonspell
Under Satanæ
Dark Metal, Post/Avantgarde Black Metal
Keine Wertung
"Rundum gelungener Jungbrunnen"
Live-Berichte über Moonspell
Mehr aus den Genres
Paradise Lost
Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us
Death Metal, Gothic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Der Tod steht ihnen wieder gut"
Paradise Lost
Tragic Illusion 25 [The Rarities] [Compilation]
Dark Metal, Gothic Metal, Gothic Rock
Keine Wertung
"Keineswegs nur B-Ware"
Various Artists
Hitverdächtig Vol. 2
Black Metal, Death Metal, Gothic Metal, Heavy Metal, Power Metal
Keine Wertung
"Sampler mit Nachwuchsbands"
Denight
Human Reflections
Gothic Metal, Gothic Rock
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"15 Jahre zu spät"
Draconian
Turning Season Within
Dark Metal, Doom Metal, Gothic Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Vertonte Melancholie aus Schweden"
Sonata Arctica
The Ninth Hour
Power Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Höhen und Tiefen im Zuckerwatte-Land"
Iron Curtain
Guilty As Charged
Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Schuldig wie die Sünde"
Dreamarcher
Dreamarcher
Doom Metal, Post Rock, Prog-Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Spannendes Debut"
Helstar
Vampiro
US-Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Dracula kam durch die Hintertür"
Charred Walls Of The Damned
Creatures Watching Over The Dead
Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Kurz und knapp"
.: NEWS :: Moonspell - Re-Release
|<< Heldmaschine - Albumteaser und Tourankündigung
|In Flames - Making Of-Video >>
Kommentare