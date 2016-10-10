 .: SUCHE
Vor zwanzig Jahren wurde das Album "Irreligious" von MOONSPELL veröffentlicht. Zu diesem Anlass bringt das Label Century Media nun eine Jubiläums-Vinyl-Edition heraus.

Neben dem Vinyl ist das Album als CD beigelegt, ebenso ein vierseitiges LP-Booklet.

10.10.16 | 14:33 Uhr
