CD Review: Morbid Angel - Illud Divinum Insanus – The Remixes

Morbid Angel
Illud Divinum Insanus – The Remixes


Electro, Experimental
2.5 von 7 Punkten
"Überdimensioniert und zahnlos"
CD Review: Morbid Angel - Illud Divinum Insanus

Morbid Angel
Illud Divinum Insanus


Death Metal, Industrial
6 von 7 Punkten
"Das musste gesagt werden"
Hier gibt es mit "For No Master" einen Vorgeschmack auf das mittlerweile neunte Studio-Album von MORBID ANGEL, das am 01. Dezember 2017 via Silver Lining Music unter dem Titel "Kingdoms Disdained" veröffentlicht wird.

Aufgenommen wurde in den "Mana Studios" in St. Petersburg, Florida von und mit Erik Rutan [x-MORBID ANGEL, CANNIBAL CORPSE, HATE ETERNAL, SIX FEET UNDER, BELPHEGOR], das Artwork stammt vom Mixed-Media-Künstler Ken Coleman und die Trackliste zu "Kingdoms Disdained" liest sich wie folgt:

01. Piles Of Little Arms
02. D.E.A.D.
03. Garden Of Disdain
04. The Righteous Voice
05. Architect And Iconoclast
06. Paradigms Warped
07. The Pillars Crumbling
08. For No Master
09. Declaring New Law (Secret Hell) *
10. From The Hand Of Kings
11. The Fall Of Idols

* nicht auf der Vinyl-LP



30.11.17 | 11:32 Uhr
