Motionless In White
Reincarnate
Gothic Metal, Industrial, Metalcore
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Nicht komplett überzeugend"
Order Of Isaz
Seven Years Of Famine
Gothic Metal, Gothic Rock
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Ein Hoch der Nostalgie!"
Devil You Know
They Bleed Red
Metalcore
6 von 7 Punkten
"Irgendwie vertraut und doch frisch"
The Devil
The Devil
Gothic Metal, Heavy Metal
1.5 von 7 Punkten
"Hölle, Hölle, Hölle"
Corpus Christi
A Feast For Crows
Metalcore
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Kantinenessen für die Krähen"
October File
Our Souls To You
Industrial, Noisecore, Post Hardcore
6 von 7 Punkten
"Eine kleine Hassmusik!"
Satyricon
Deep Calleth Upon Deep
Black 'n Roll, Black Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Kunden, die "Satyricon" mochten, interessierten sich auch für..."
Air Raid
Across The Line
Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Yngwies Erben"
Jag Panzer
The Deviant Chord
US-Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Große Gefühle, harter Stahl"
Cradle Of Filth
Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay
Black Metal, Melodic Black Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Die dunkelste Versuchung"
Lonewolf
Raised On Metal
True Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Stimmt."
|MOTIONLESS IN WHITE haben ein Video zu ihrem Song "Necessary Evil", in dem KORN-Frontmann Jonathan Davis einen Gastauftritt hat, vorgestellt. Die Nummer kommt von ihrem aktuellen Album "Graveyard Shift".
