CD Review: Motionless In White - Reincarnate

Motionless In White
Reincarnate


Gothic Metal, Industrial, Metalcore
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Nicht komplett überzeugend"
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE haben ein Video zu ihrem Song "Necessary Evil", in dem KORN-Frontmann Jonathan Davis einen Gastauftritt hat, vorgestellt. Die Nummer kommt von ihrem aktuellen Album "Graveyard Shift".

28.09.17 | 02:08 Uhr
Kommentare
