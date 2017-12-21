Am 09. Mär7 2018 wird via Century Media ein umfangreiches Boxset namens "The Complete Collection" von NEVERMORE erscheinen.



Die limitierte Box wird 12 CDs umfassen, darunter sämtliche Alben mit Bonustracks, alle EPs und Live-Veröffentlichungen, eine CD mit Raritäten, unveröffentlichten Demo- und Live-Aufnahmen, ein handnummeriertes Sammlerzertifikat, ein 80seitiges Booklet samt Lyrics, Fotos und Liner-Notes sowie eine Posterflagge.







"The Complete Collection"-Trackliste:



Disc 1: Nevermore (1995):



01. What Tomorrow Knows

02. C.B.F.

03. The Sanity Assassin

04. Garden Of Gray

05. Sea Of Possibilities

06. The Hurting Words

07. Timothy Leary

08. Godmoney

Bonustracks:

09. The System's Failing

10. The Dreaming Mind (Demo 1992)

11. World Unborn (Demo 1992)

12. Chances Three (Demo 1992)

13. Utopia (Demo 1992)



Disc 2: In Memory (1996):



01. Optimist Or Pessimist

02. Matricide

03. In Memory

04. Silent Hedges/Double Dare (BAUHAUS-Cover)

05. The Sorrowed Man

Bonustracks:

06. The Tiananmen Man (Demo 1996)

07. The Seven Tongues Of God (Demo 1996)

08. Passenger (Demo 1996)

09. This Sacrament (Demo 1996)

10. 42147 (Instrumental Demo 1996)



Disc 3: The Politics Of Ecstasy (1996):



01. The Seven Tongues Of God

02. This Sacrament

03. Next In Line

04. Passenger

05. The Politics Of Ecstasy

06. Lost

07. The Tiananmen Man

08. Precognition

09. 42147

10. The Learning



Disc 4: Dreaming Neon Black (1999):



01. Ophidian

02. Beyond Within

03. The Death Of Passion

04. I Am the Dog

05. Dreaming Neon Black

06. Deconstruction

07. The Fault of the Flesh

08. The Lotus Eaters

09. Poison Godmachine

10. All Play Dead

11. Cenotaph

12. No More Will

13. Forever



Disc 5: Dead Heart In A Dead World (2000):



01. Narcosynthesis

02. We Disintegrate

03. Inside Four Walls

04. Evolution 169

05. The River Dragon Has Come

06. The Heart Collector

07. Engines Of Hate

08. The Sound Of Silence (SIMON & GARFUNKEL cover)

09. Insignificant

10. Believe In Nothing

11. Dead Heart In A Dead World



Disc 6: Enemies Of Reality (2003):



01. Enemies Of Reality

02. Ambivalent

03. Never Purify

04. Tomorrow Turned Into Yesterday

05. I, Voyager

06. Create The Infinite

07. Who Decides

08. Noumenon



Disc 7: Enemies Of Reality (Remixed & Remastered) (2005):



01. Enemies Of Reality

02. Ambivalent

03. Never Purify

04. Tomorrow Turned Into Yesterday

05. I, Voyager

06. Create The Infinite

07. Who Decides

08. Noumenon

09. Seed Awakening



Disc 8: This Godless Endeavor (2005):



01. Born

02. Final Product

03. My Acid Words

04. Bittersweet Feast

05. Sentient 6

06. Medicated Nation

07. The Holocaust Of Thought

08. Sell My Heart For Stones

09. The Psalm Of Lydia

10. A Future Uncertain

11. This Godless Endeavor



Disc 9: The Year Of The Voyager (2008) Live Album:



CD 1:



01. Final Product

02. My Acid Words

03. What Tomorrow Knows/Garden Of Grey

04. Next In Line

05. Enemies Of Reality

06. I, Voyager

07. The Politics Of Ecstasy

08. The River Dragon Has Come

09. I Am The Dog

10. Dreaming Neon Black



Disc 10 – Live Album CD 2:



01. Matricide

02. Dead Heart In A Dead World

03. Inside Four Walls

04. The Learning

05. Sentient 6

06. Narcosynthesis

07. The Heart Collector

08. Born

09. This Godless Endeavor



Disc 11: The Obsidian Conspiracy (2010):



01. The Termination Proclamation

02. Your Poison Throne

03. Moonrise (Through Mirrors Of Death)

04. And The Maiden Spoke

05. Emptiness Unobstructed

06. The Blue Marble and the New Soul

07. Without Morals

08. The Day You Built The Wall

09. She Comes in Colors

10. The Obsidian Conspiracy



Disc 12: Rarities & Demos:



01. Temptation (THE TEA PARTY-Cover)

02. The Purist's Drug (Japan-Bonustrack)

03. Crystal Ship (THE DOORS-Cover)

04. All The Cowards Hide (Japan-Bonustrack)

05. Chances Three (Japan-Bonustrack)

06. Love Bites (JUDAS PRIEST-Cover)

07. Termination Proclamation (Live in London 2010)

08. Your Poison Throne (Live in London 2010)

09. Emptiness Unobstructed (Live in London 2010)

10. The Obsidian Conspiracy (Live in London 2010)

11. Dead Heart In A Dead World (Demo 2000)

12. We Disintegrate (Demo 2000)

13. Insignificant (Demo 2000)

14. Engines Of Hate (Instrumental Demo 2000)

15. Acoustic Instrumental (Demo 2000)





NEVERMORE-Mainman Warrel Dane ist am 13. Dezember 2017 im Alter von 56 Jahren verstorben.



