CD Review: Nightwish - Endless Forms Most Beautiful

Nightwish
Endless Forms Most Beautiful


Female Fronted, Symphonic / Epic Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Der neue Anzug passt"
CD Review: Nightwish - Imaginaerum

Nightwish
Imaginaerum


Heavy Metal, Power Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Grandioser, finsterer Soundtrack"
CD Review: Nightwish - Made In Hong Kong [And Various Other Places]

Nightwish
Made In Hong Kong [And Various Other Places]


Gothic Metal, Melodic Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
Keine Wertung
"Nichts Halbes und nichts Ganzes"
CD Review: Nightwish - Dark Passion Play

Nightwish
Dark Passion Play


Gothic Metal, Melodic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Ovid wäre stolz"
DVD: Review: Nightwish - From Wishes To Eternity (Live)

Nightwish
From Wishes To Eternity (Live)


6 von 7 Punkten
DVD "Nach 3,5 großartigen Alben kommen Nightwish nun mit einer DVD über den Hügel. Realativ spa... [mehr]"
Die finnischen Gothic Metal-Überflieger NIGHTWISH haben mit "Stargazers" einen Ausschnitt aus ihrer kommenden Live-3DVD "Vehicle Of Spirit" veröffentlicht. Der Mitschnitt selbst, entstanden auf der "Endless Forms Most Beautiful"-Tour, wird am 13. Dezember in den Handel kommen.










DVD1 [The Wembley Show]

01. Shudder Before The Beautiful
02. Yours Is An Empty Hope
03. Ever Dream
04. Storytime
05. My Walden
06. While Your Lips Are Still Red
07. Élan
08. Weak Fantasy
09. 7 Days To The Wolves
10. Alpenglow
11. The Poet And The Pendulum
12. Nemo
13. I Want My Tears Back
14. Stargazers
15. Ghost Love Score
16. Last Ride Of The Day
17. The Greatest Show On Earth

DVD2 [The Tampere Show]

01. Shudder Before The Beautiful
02. Yours Is An Empty Hope
03. Amaranth
04. She Is My Sin
05. Dark Chest Of Wonders
06. My Walden
07. The Islander
08. Élan
09. Weak Fantasy
10. Storytime
11. Endless Forms Most Beautiful
12. Alpenglow
13. Stargazers
14. Sleeping Sun
15. Ghost Love Score
16. Last Ride Of The Day
17. The Greatest Show On Earth

DVD3 [Extras]

01. Weak Fantasy [Vancouver]
02. Nemo [Buenos Aires]
03. The Poet And The Pendulum [Mexico City]
04. Yours Is An Empty Hope [Joensuu]
05. 7 Days To The Wolves [Espoo, Barona Arena]
06. Sleeping Sun [Masters Of Rock]
07. Sahara [Tampa Bay]
08. Edemah Ruh Acoustic [Nightwish Cruise]
09. Last Ride Of The Day [Rock In Rio feat. Tony Kakko]
10. Élan [Sydney]
11. Richard Dawkins Interview From Wembley

Beschreibung
25.11.16 | 19:02 Uhr
