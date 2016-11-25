Die finnischen Gothic Metal-Überflieger NIGHTWISH haben mit "Stargazers" einen Ausschnitt aus ihrer kommenden Live-3DVD "Vehicle Of Spirit" veröffentlicht. Der Mitschnitt selbst, entstanden auf der "Endless Forms Most Beautiful"-Tour, wird am 13. Dezember in den Handel kommen.





















DVD1 [The Wembley Show]



01. Shudder Before The Beautiful

02. Yours Is An Empty Hope

03. Ever Dream

04. Storytime

05. My Walden

06. While Your Lips Are Still Red

07. Élan

08. Weak Fantasy

09. 7 Days To The Wolves

10. Alpenglow

11. The Poet And The Pendulum

12. Nemo

13. I Want My Tears Back

14. Stargazers

15. Ghost Love Score

16. Last Ride Of The Day

17. The Greatest Show On Earth



DVD2 [The Tampere Show]



01. Shudder Before The Beautiful

02. Yours Is An Empty Hope

03. Amaranth

04. She Is My Sin

05. Dark Chest Of Wonders

06. My Walden

07. The Islander

08. Élan

09. Weak Fantasy

10. Storytime

11. Endless Forms Most Beautiful

12. Alpenglow

13. Stargazers

14. Sleeping Sun

15. Ghost Love Score

16. Last Ride Of The Day

17. The Greatest Show On Earth



DVD3 [Extras]



01. Weak Fantasy [Vancouver]

02. Nemo [Buenos Aires]

03. The Poet And The Pendulum [Mexico City]

04. Yours Is An Empty Hope [Joensuu]

05. 7 Days To The Wolves [Espoo, Barona Arena]

06. Sleeping Sun [Masters Of Rock]

07. Sahara [Tampa Bay]

08. Edemah Ruh Acoustic [Nightwish Cruise]

09. Last Ride Of The Day [Rock In Rio feat. Tony Kakko]

10. Élan [Sydney]

11. Richard Dawkins Interview From Wembley



