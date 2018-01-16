.: SUCHE
|Skeletal Remains - Neues Album >>
|Die finnischen Symphonic Metaller von NIGHTWISH haben bereits 2016 ihren 20. Bandgeburtstag gefeiert und veröffentlichen im Nachklang nun via Nuclear Blast eine Doppel-CD-Compilation namens "Decades", die am 09. Mär7 2018 erscheinen wird.
"Decades" wird als Doppel-CD, als Doppeldigipak, als Dreifach-LP in diversen Farben und als Doppel-CD-Earbook erhältlich sein.
Trackliste "Decades":
CD1:
01. The Greatest Show On Earth
02. Élan
03. My Walden
04. Storytime
05. I Want My Tears Back
06. Amaranth
07. The Poet And The Pendulum
08. Nemo
09. Wish I Had An Angel
CD2:
01. Ghost Love Score
02. Slaying The Dreamer
03. End Of All Hope
04. 10th Man Down
05. The Kinslayer
06. Dead Boy's Poem
07. Gethsemane
08. Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean
09. Sacrament Of Wilderness
10. Sleeping Sun
11. Elvenpath
12. The Carpenter
13. Nightwish (Demo)
3LP-Box:
Side A:
01. The Greatest Show On Earth
Side B:
01. Élan
02. My Walden
03. Storytime
04. I Want My Tears Back
05. Amaranth
Side C:
01. The Poet And The Pendulum
02. Nemo
03. Wish I Had An Angel
Side D:
01. Ghost Love Score
02. Slaying The Dreamer
03. End Of All Hope
04. 10th Man Down
Side E:
01. The Kinslayer
02. Dead Boy's Poem
03. Gethsemane
04. Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean
Side F:
01. Sacrament Of Wilderness
02. Sleeping Sun
03. Elvenpath
04. The Carpenter
05. Nightwish (Demo)
Im Zuge der Veröffentlichung werden sich NIGHTWISH auch auf ausgedehnte Welttournee begeben, inklusiver diverser Festivalauftritte in Europa.
