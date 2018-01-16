Die finnischen Symphonic Metaller von NIGHTWISH haben bereits 2016 ihren 20. Bandgeburtstag gefeiert und veröffentlichen im Nachklang nun via Nuclear Blast eine Doppel-CD-Compilation namens "Decades", die am 09. Mär7 2018 erscheinen wird.



"Decades" wird als Doppel-CD, als Doppeldigipak, als Dreifach-LP in diversen Farben und als Doppel-CD-Earbook erhältlich sein.





Trackliste "Decades":



CD1:



01. The Greatest Show On Earth

02. Élan

03. My Walden

04. Storytime

05. I Want My Tears Back

06. Amaranth

07. The Poet And The Pendulum

08. Nemo

09. Wish I Had An Angel



CD2:



01. Ghost Love Score

02. Slaying The Dreamer

03. End Of All Hope

04. 10th Man Down

05. The Kinslayer

06. Dead Boy's Poem

07. Gethsemane

08. Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean

09. Sacrament Of Wilderness

10. Sleeping Sun

11. Elvenpath

12. The Carpenter

13. Nightwish (Demo)



3LP-Box:



Side A:



01. The Greatest Show On Earth



Side B:



01. Élan

02. My Walden

03. Storytime

04. I Want My Tears Back

05. Amaranth



Side C:



01. The Poet And The Pendulum

02. Nemo

03. Wish I Had An Angel



Side D:



01. Ghost Love Score

02. Slaying The Dreamer

03. End Of All Hope

04. 10th Man Down



Side E:



01. The Kinslayer

02. Dead Boy's Poem

03. Gethsemane

04. Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean



Side F:



01. Sacrament Of Wilderness

02. Sleeping Sun

03. Elvenpath

04. The Carpenter

05. Nightwish (Demo)







Im Zuge der Veröffentlichung werden sich NIGHTWISH auch auf ausgedehnte Welttournee begeben, inklusiver diverser Festivalauftritte in Europa.