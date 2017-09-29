.: SUCHE
The Black Dahlia Murder
Nightbringers
Death Metal, Melodic Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Detroit liegt jetzt in Schweden"
Pänzer
Fatal Command
Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Angriff an allen Fronten"
Satyricon
Deep Calleth Upon Deep
Black 'n Roll, Black Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Kunden, die "Satyricon" mochten, interessierten sich auch für..."
Air Raid
Across The Line
Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Yngwies Erben"
Jag Panzer
The Deviant Chord
US-Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Große Gefühle, harter Stahl"
Cradle Of Filth
Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay
Black Metal, Melodic Black Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Die dunkelste Versuchung"
Lonewolf
Raised On Metal
True Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Stimmt."
Josh Todd & The Conflict
Year Of The Tiger
Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Tigerblut!"
Grift
Arvet
Atmospheric Rock, Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Black Metal von 1870"
Hexx
Wrath Of The Reaper
US-Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Erfolgreich zurück"
Demons Dream
Nuclear Attack [EP]
Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Starker Auftritt"
Russkaja
Kosmopoliturbo
Crossover, Folk, Punkrock, Ska
5 von 7 Punkten
"Es bleibt sonnig"
Rage
Seasons Of The Black
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Schwarz hat immer Saison"
Orden Ogan
Gunmen
Melodic Metal, Power Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Revolverhelden"
Paradise Lost
Medusa
Dark Metal, Doom Metal, Gothic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Die Schwerfälligkeit des Seins"
Serious Black
Magic
Melodic Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Stillstand auf hohem Niveau"
Attic
Sanctimonious
Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Königliches Schauermärchen"
|Die Texaner NOTHING MORE haben ein Video zu ihrem Song "Don't Stop" ins Netz gestellt, in dem PAPA ROACH-Frontmann Jacoby Shaddix als Gastsänger auftritt. Die Nummer kommt von ihrem neuesten Album "The Stories We Tell Ourselves", das seit dem 15. September erhältlich ist.
