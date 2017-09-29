 .: SUCHE
Die Texaner NOTHING MORE haben ein Video zu ihrem Song "Don't Stop" ins Netz gestellt, in dem PAPA ROACH-Frontmann Jacoby Shaddix als Gastsänger auftritt. Die Nummer kommt von ihrem neuesten Album "The Stories We Tell Ourselves", das seit dem 15. September erhältlich ist.

29.09.17 | 23:23 Uhr
