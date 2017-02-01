 .: SUCHE
Die Thrasher von OVERKILL haben inzwischen einen weiteren Trailer zu ihrem kommenden Album "The Grinding Wheel" ins Netz gestellt, in dem Frontmann Bobby Blitz von seiner Charity-Organisation "Rock Against Dystrophy" erzählt. Die Platte selbst wird am 10. Februar via Nuclear Blast in den Handel kommen.









01.02.17 | 06:20 Uhr
