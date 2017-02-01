.: SUCHE
News zu Overkill
Overkill - Videoclip
04.02.17
04.02.17
Overkill - Lyric-Video
21.12.16
21.12.16
Overkill - Neuer Album-Trailer
07.12.16
07.12.16
Interviews mit Overkill
Reviews von Overkill
Overkill
White Devil Armory
Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Der Teufel trägt weiß"
Overkill
The Electric Age
Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Elektrisch!"
Overkill
Ironbound
Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Wo der Metal zuhause ist"
Overkill
Immortalis
Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Die Mischung macht's"
Overkill
RelixIV
Thrash Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Overkill tischen auf! Nach über 20 Jahren immer noch voll da?"
Live-Berichte über Overkill
Mehr aus den Genres
Zombiekrig
Den Vänstra Stigens Ljus
Death/Thrash Metal, Thrash Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Untot und Spaß dabei!"
Vulture
Victim To The Blade [EP]
Heavy Metal, Melodic Speed Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Scharfe Klinge"
Meshuggah
Catch 33
Progressive, Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten / 1 von 7 Punkten
"Mathematik; für die Uni oder für die Sonderschule?"
Revocation
Chaos Of Forms
Death/Thrash Metal, Progressive, Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Erfrischende musikalische Wundertüte!"
Decoy
Call Of The Wild
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
2 von 7 Punkten
"Musik ohne Anspruch"
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons [EP]
Hard Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Ungewohnt zahm"
Beheaded
Beast Incarnate
Brutal Death, Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Prima gemachter Death Metal ohne Schnickschnack"
The Great Old Ones
EOD - A Tale Of Dark Legacy
Black Metal, Melodic Black Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück in Innsmouth"
John Garcia
The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues
Akustik
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lagerfeuerromantik par excellence"
Kreator
Gods Of Violence
Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Kein schwacher Moment"
|<< Decadence - Lyric-Videos zur neuen LP
|Almanac - Headliner-Tour >>
|Die Thrasher von OVERKILL haben inzwischen einen weiteren Trailer zu ihrem kommenden Album "The Grinding Wheel" ins Netz gestellt, in dem Frontmann Bobby Blitz von seiner Charity-Organisation "Rock Against Dystrophy" erzählt. Die Platte selbst wird am 10. Februar via Nuclear Blast in den Handel kommen.
Kommentare