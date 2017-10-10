 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
News zu Pink Cream 69
Reviews von Pink Cream 69
CD Review: Pink Cream 69 - Thunderdome

Pink Cream 69
Thunderdome


Melodic Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Mit ihrem mittlerweile neunten Studioalbum „Thunderdome“ melden sich PINK CREAM 69 auf der... [mehr]"
Live-Berichte über Pink Cream 69
Mehr aus den Genres
CD Review: Angels Of Babylon - Kingdom Of Evil

Angels Of Babylon
Kingdom Of Evil


AOR, Hard Rock, Melodic Metal, US-Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Hymnen für Babylon"
CD Review: Poverty's No Crime - Save My Soul

Poverty's No Crime
Save My Soul


Melodic Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Es wächst und wächst..."
CD Review: Sinestesia - The Day After Flower

Sinestesia
The Day After Flower


Melodic Metal
3 von 7 Punkten
"*gähn*"
CD Review: Stratovarius - Dreamspace

Stratovarius
Dreamspace


Melodic Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Die Akte STRATOVARIUS III - Selbstfindung"
CD Review: Unisonic - Light Of Dawn

Unisonic
Light Of Dawn


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Melodic Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Feiner Melodic Metal von den Profis"
CD Review: Marty Friedman - Wall Of Sound

Marty Friedman
Wall Of Sound


Heavy Metal, Instrumental
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Saitenhexerei auf die angenehme Art"
CD Review: The Black Dahlia Murder - Nightbringers

The Black Dahlia Murder
Nightbringers


Death Metal, Melodic Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Detroit liegt jetzt in Schweden"
CD Review: Pänzer - Fatal Command

Pänzer
Fatal Command


Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Angriff an allen Fronten"
CD Review: Satyricon - Deep Calleth Upon Deep

Satyricon
Deep Calleth Upon Deep


Black 'n Roll, Black Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Kunden, die "Satyricon" mochten, interessierten sich auch für..."
CD Review: Air Raid - Across The Line

Air Raid
Across The Line


Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Yngwies Erben"
Skull Fist - Im Studio >>
Die Hard Rocker PINK CREAM 69 haben mit "Man Of Sorrow" einen weiteren Song von ihrem kommenden Album "Headstrong" ins Netz gestellt. Die Platte wird am 10. November über Frontiers Music in den Handel kommen.

10.10.17 | 16:48 Uhr
Kommentare
Skull Fist - Im Studio >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin