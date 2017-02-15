Frontiers Music Srl werden das neue PLACE VENDOME-Album, "Close To The Sun", am 24. Februar 2017 veröffentlichen.

Der Titeltrack, "Close To The Sun", kann hier gestreamt werden:







"Close To The Sun"-Trackliste:



01. Close To The Sun

02. Welcome To The Edge

03. HereAfter

04. Strong

05. Across The Times

06. Riding The Ghost

07. Light Before The Dark

08. Falling Star

09. Breathing

10. Yesterday Is Gone

11. Helen

12. Distant Skies



Die neue LP wurde von Dennis Ward [u.a. DEBAUCHERY, PINK CREAM 69] produziert und das Line-Up des All Star-Projekts liest sich wie folgt:



Lead Vocals - Michael Kiske

Backing vocals - Dennis Ward, Michael Kiske // Additional Choirs on "Strong" by Alessandro Del Vecchio

Bass - Dennis Ward

Keyboards - Günter Werno

Drums - Dirk Bruinenberg

All Rhythm Guitars by Dennis Ward, except: "Welcome To The Edge", "Across The Times", "Close To The Sun", "Hearafter" - Rhythm Guitars by Uwe Reitenauer

Guitar solo by Michael Klein on "Yesterday Is Gone", "Distant Skies", "Strong", "Breathing".

Guitar solo by Uwe Reitenauer on "Close To the Sun"

Guitar solo by Alfred Koffler on "Welcome To The Edge"

Guitar solo by Magnus Karlsson on "Falling Star"

Guitar solo by Gus G. on "Light Beyond The Dark"

Guitar solo by Simone Mularoni on "HearAfter"

Guitar solo by Mandy Meyer on "Helen"

Guitar solo by Kai Hansen on "Riding The Ghost" and "Across The Times"