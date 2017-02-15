 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
News zu Place Vendome
Reviews von Place Vendome
CD Review: Place Vendome - Thunder In The Distance

Place Vendome
Thunder In The Distance


AOR, Hard Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"[Kein] fernes Donnergrollen"
Mehr aus den Genres
CD Review: Lita Ford - Living Like A Runaway

Lita Ford
Living Like A Runaway


Hard Rock, Pop
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Nullrunde"
CD Review: Asylum On The Hill - Passage To The Puzzle Factory

Asylum On The Hill
Passage To The Puzzle Factory


Hard Rock, Stoner Rock
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Überdrehtes Futter für den Hart-Stoner"
CD Review: Airbourne - Breakin' Outta Hell

Airbourne
Breakin' Outta Hell


Hard Rock
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Zeitlos gute Rockmusik"
CD Review: James LaBrie - Impermanent Resonance

James LaBrie
Impermanent Resonance


AOR, Modern Metal, Prog-Metal
3 von 7 Punkten
"Eine Portion Zuckerwatte, bitte."
CD Review: Thin Lizzy - Still Dangerous [Live At The Tower Theatre Philadelphia 1977]

Thin Lizzy
Still Dangerous [Live At The Tower Theatre Philadelphia 1977]


Hard Rock, Rock
Keine Wertung
"Gute Zeiten in Rock"
CD Review: Lowbau - Urban Voodoo

Lowbau
Urban Voodoo


Blues / Bluesrock, Southern Rock, Stoner Rock
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Abwechslung pur"
CD Review: Betontod - Revolution

Betontod
Revolution


Punkrock
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Kalkulierte Rebellion"
CD Review: Benighted - Necrobreed

Benighted
Necrobreed


Brutal Death, Death Metal, Grindcore
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Sternstunde!"
CD Review: Overkill - The Grinding Wheel

Overkill
The Grinding Wheel


Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Am Rad gedreht"
CD Review: Soen - Lykaia

Soen
Lykaia


Alternative, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Erweiterte Farbpalette"
<< Necromancing The Stone - ValentinstagsvideoEvanescence - Arbeiten an neuen Songs >>
Frontiers Music Srl werden das neue PLACE VENDOME-Album, "Close To The Sun", am 24. Februar 2017 veröffentlichen.
Der Titeltrack, "Close To The Sun", kann hier gestreamt werden:



"Close To The Sun"-Trackliste:

01. Close To The Sun
02. Welcome To The Edge
03. HereAfter
04. Strong
05. Across The Times
06. Riding The Ghost
07. Light Before The Dark
08. Falling Star
09. Breathing
10. Yesterday Is Gone
11. Helen
12. Distant Skies

Die neue LP wurde von Dennis Ward [u.a. DEBAUCHERY, PINK CREAM 69] produziert und das Line-Up des All Star-Projekts liest sich wie folgt:

Lead Vocals - Michael Kiske
Backing vocals - Dennis Ward, Michael Kiske // Additional Choirs on "Strong" by Alessandro Del Vecchio
Bass - Dennis Ward
Keyboards - Günter Werno
Drums - Dirk Bruinenberg
All Rhythm Guitars by Dennis Ward, except: "Welcome To The Edge", "Across The Times", "Close To The Sun", "Hearafter" - Rhythm Guitars by Uwe Reitenauer
Guitar solo by Michael Klein on "Yesterday Is Gone", "Distant Skies", "Strong", "Breathing".
Guitar solo by Uwe Reitenauer on "Close To the Sun"
Guitar solo by Alfred Koffler on "Welcome To The Edge"
Guitar solo by Magnus Karlsson on "Falling Star"
Guitar solo by Gus G. on "Light Beyond The Dark"
Guitar solo by Simone Mularoni on "HearAfter"
Guitar solo by Mandy Meyer on "Helen"
Guitar solo by Kai Hansen on "Riding The Ghost" and "Across The Times"
15.02.17 | 13:06 Uhr
Kommentare
<< Necromancing The Stone - Valentinstagsvideo
Evanescence - Arbeiten an neuen Songs >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin