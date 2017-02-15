.: SUCHE
News zu Place Vendome
|Frontiers Music Srl werden das neue PLACE VENDOME-Album, "Close To The Sun", am 24. Februar 2017 veröffentlichen.
Der Titeltrack, "Close To The Sun", kann hier gestreamt werden:
"Close To The Sun"-Trackliste:
01. Close To The Sun
02. Welcome To The Edge
03. HereAfter
04. Strong
05. Across The Times
06. Riding The Ghost
07. Light Before The Dark
08. Falling Star
09. Breathing
10. Yesterday Is Gone
11. Helen
12. Distant Skies
Die neue LP wurde von Dennis Ward [u.a. DEBAUCHERY, PINK CREAM 69] produziert und das Line-Up des All Star-Projekts liest sich wie folgt:
Lead Vocals - Michael Kiske
Backing vocals - Dennis Ward, Michael Kiske // Additional Choirs on "Strong" by Alessandro Del Vecchio
Bass - Dennis Ward
Keyboards - Günter Werno
Drums - Dirk Bruinenberg
All Rhythm Guitars by Dennis Ward, except: "Welcome To The Edge", "Across The Times", "Close To The Sun", "Hearafter" - Rhythm Guitars by Uwe Reitenauer
Guitar solo by Michael Klein on "Yesterday Is Gone", "Distant Skies", "Strong", "Breathing".
Guitar solo by Uwe Reitenauer on "Close To the Sun"
Guitar solo by Alfred Koffler on "Welcome To The Edge"
Guitar solo by Magnus Karlsson on "Falling Star"
Guitar solo by Gus G. on "Light Beyond The Dark"
Guitar solo by Simone Mularoni on "HearAfter"
Guitar solo by Mandy Meyer on "Helen"
Guitar solo by Kai Hansen on "Riding The Ghost" and "Across The Times"
