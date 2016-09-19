.: SUCHE
Monte Pittman
Inverted Grasp Of Balance
Crossover, Groove Metal, Heavy Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lasst das mal den Monte machen."
The Agonist
Five
Melodic Death Metal, Modern Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Gib mir Fünf"
Evil Invaders
In For The Kill [EP]
Heavy Metal, Melodic Speed Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Appetit aufs nächste Album"
Crobot
Welcome To Fat City
Stoner Rock
7 von 7 Punkten
"Klassischer Vintage Rock"
Insanity Alert
Moshburger
Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lang lebe S.O.D."
Hansen & Friends
XXX - Three Decades in Metal
Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"XXX-Man Hansen und seine Freunde"
Jeff Angell's Staticland
Jeff Angell's Staticland
Blues / Bluesrock, Classic Rock, Retro Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Ein vielversprechender Verfechter des Classic Rock"
Johansson & Speckmann
Edge Of The Abyss
Death Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Zwei Death-Tausendsassa mit gewohnt gediegener Kost"
Lordi
Monstereophonic (Theaterror vs. Demonarchy)
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Wieder mal ein solides Werk, allerdings ohne große Überraschungen"
Delain
Moonbathers
Female Fronted, Gothic Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Dank der Hitdichte gerettet"
Serious Black
Mirrorworld
Melodic Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Von allem etwas mehr"
Crystal Ball
Déjà-Voodoo
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Gesichtslose Wucht"
Twilight Force
Heroes Of Mighty Magic
Power Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Die Metaller der Kokosnuss"
Devin Townsend Project
Transcendence
Prog-Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Vielseitige Epic-Prog-Bombe"
Evergrey
The Storm Within
Melodic Metal, Power Metal, Prog-Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Souverän heruntergespielt"
Ancient
Back To The Land Of The Dead
Melodic Black Metal
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Altsackian Hunger"
Pain
Coming Home
Electro, Industrial, Industrial Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Peterchens Mondfahrt"
|Die Schweden PORT NOIR haben zum Song "Black From The Ink" ein Lyric-Video veröffentlicht. Zudem wird die Band Ab Ende September eine kurze Tour starten.
PORT NOIR live
Sept 29 - NL, Sittard, Volt (with Lesoir)
Sept 30 - GER, Cologne, Euroblast Festival
Oct 1 - NL, Dordrecht, Bibelot (with Lesoir)
Oct 2 - NL, Hengelo, Metropool (with Lesoir)
Oct 4 - NL, Haarlem, Patronaat (with Lesoir)
Oct 5 - NL, Den Bosch, W2 (with Lesoir)
Oct 7 - Swe, Gothenburg, Sticky Fingers
