Die Schweden PORT NOIR haben zum Song "Black From The Ink" ein Lyric-Video veröffentlicht. Zudem wird die Band Ab Ende September eine kurze Tour starten.









PORT NOIR live

Sept 29 - NL, Sittard, Volt (with Lesoir)

Sept 30 - GER, Cologne, Euroblast Festival

Oct 1 - NL, Dordrecht, Bibelot (with Lesoir)

Oct 2 - NL, Hengelo, Metropool (with Lesoir)

Oct 4 - NL, Haarlem, Patronaat (with Lesoir)

Oct 5 - NL, Den Bosch, W2 (with Lesoir)

Oct 7 - Swe, Gothenburg, Sticky Fingers