CD Review: Monte Pittman - Inverted Grasp Of Balance

Monte Pittman
Inverted Grasp Of Balance


Crossover, Groove Metal, Heavy Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lasst das mal den Monte machen."
CD Review: The Agonist - Five

The Agonist
Five


Melodic Death Metal, Modern Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Gib mir Fünf"
CD Review: Evil Invaders - In For The Kill [EP]

Evil Invaders
In For The Kill [EP]


Heavy Metal, Melodic Speed Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Appetit aufs nächste Album"
CD Review: Crobot - Welcome To Fat City

Crobot
Welcome To Fat City


Stoner Rock
7 von 7 Punkten
"Klassischer Vintage Rock"
CD Review: Insanity Alert - Moshburger

Insanity Alert
Moshburger


Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lang lebe S.O.D."
CD Review: Hansen & Friends - XXX - Three Decades in Metal

Hansen & Friends
XXX - Three Decades in Metal


Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"XXX-Man Hansen und seine Freunde"
CD Review: Jeff Angell's Staticland - Jeff Angell's Staticland

Jeff Angell's Staticland
Jeff Angell's Staticland


Blues / Bluesrock, Classic Rock, Retro Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Ein vielversprechender Verfechter des Classic Rock"
CD Review: Johansson & Speckmann - Edge Of The Abyss

Johansson & Speckmann
Edge Of The Abyss


Death Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Zwei Death-Tausendsassa mit gewohnt gediegener Kost"
CD Review: Lordi - Monstereophonic (Theaterror vs. Demonarchy)

Lordi
Monstereophonic (Theaterror vs. Demonarchy)


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Wieder mal ein solides Werk, allerdings ohne große Überraschungen"
CD Review: Delain - Moonbathers

Delain
Moonbathers


Female Fronted, Gothic Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Dank der Hitdichte gerettet"
CD Review: Serious Black - Mirrorworld

Serious Black
Mirrorworld


Melodic Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Von allem etwas mehr"
CD Review: Crystal Ball - Déjà-Voodoo

Crystal Ball
Déjà-Voodoo


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Gesichtslose Wucht"
CD Review: Twilight Force - Heroes Of Mighty Magic

Twilight Force
Heroes Of Mighty Magic


Power Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Die Metaller der Kokosnuss"
CD Review: Devin Townsend Project - Transcendence

Devin Townsend Project
Transcendence


Prog-Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Vielseitige Epic-Prog-Bombe"
CD Review: Evergrey - The Storm Within

Evergrey
The Storm Within


Melodic Metal, Power Metal, Prog-Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Souverän heruntergespielt"
CD Review: Ancient - Back To The Land Of The Dead

Ancient
Back To The Land Of The Dead


Melodic Black Metal
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Altsackian Hunger"
CD Review: Pain - Coming Home

Pain
Coming Home


Electro, Industrial, Industrial Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Peterchens Mondfahrt"
Die Schweden PORT NOIR haben zum Song "Black From The Ink" ein Lyric-Video veröffentlicht. Zudem wird die Band Ab Ende September eine kurze Tour starten.




PORT NOIR live
Sept 29 - NL, Sittard, Volt (with Lesoir)
Sept 30 - GER, Cologne, Euroblast Festival
Oct 1 - NL, Dordrecht, Bibelot (with Lesoir)
Oct 2 - NL, Hengelo, Metropool (with Lesoir)
Oct 4 - NL, Haarlem, Patronaat (with Lesoir)
Oct 5 - NL, Den Bosch, W2 (with Lesoir)
Oct 7 - Swe, Gothenburg, Sticky Fingers
19.09.16 | 16:37 Uhr
Kommentare
