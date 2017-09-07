.: SUCHE
Reviews von Primal Fear
Primal Fear
Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany [CD+DVD]
Heavy Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Heimspiel mit Stolpersteinen"
Primal Fear
Rulebreaker
Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Ein kleines Bisschen Sicherheit"
Primal Fear
Delivering The Black
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Geliefert wie bestellt"
Primal Fear
Unbreakable
Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Unkaputtbar mit kleinen Schönheitsfehlern"
Primal Fear
Live In The USA [Live]
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
Keine Wertung
"Das wurde auch Zeit!"
|Die schwäbischen Power Metaller PRIMAL FEAR werden am 10. November ein "Best Of"-Album namens "Best Of Fear" via Frontiers Music veröffentlichen. Um auch langjährigen Fans einen Kaufanreiz zu bieten, wird die 2CD auch vier brandneue Songs beinhalten. Mit dem HEART-Cover "If Looks Could Kill" ist bereits ein neuer Song zu hören:
01. Area 16 [New Song]
02. Predator [New Song]
03. If Looks Could Kill [New Song]
04. Thrill Of Speed [New Song]
05. The End Is Near
06. Strike
07. Sign Of Fear
08. In Metal We Trust
09. When Death Comes Knocking
10. Six Times Dead
11. Angels Of Mercy
12. Unbreakable
13. Riding The Eagle
14. Rulebreaker
15. King For A Day
16. Bad Guys Wear Black
CD2
01. Every Time It Rains [Feat. Simone Simons]
02. We Walk Without Fear
03. Fighting The Darkness [Long Version]
04. Hands Of Time
05. One Night In December
06. The Sky Is Burning
07. Where Angels Die
08. Black Rain
09. Born With A Broken Heart [Feat. Liv Kristine]
10. Born Again
11. The Man [That I Don't Know]
