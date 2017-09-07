 .: SUCHE
Die schwäbischen Power Metaller PRIMAL FEAR werden am 10. November ein "Best Of"-Album namens "Best Of Fear" via Frontiers Music veröffentlichen. Um auch langjährigen Fans einen Kaufanreiz zu bieten, wird die 2CD auch vier brandneue Songs beinhalten. Mit dem HEART-Cover "If Looks Could Kill" ist bereits ein neuer Song zu hören:

01. Area 16 [New Song]
02. Predator [New Song]
03. If Looks Could Kill [New Song]
04. Thrill Of Speed [New Song]
05. The End Is Near
06. Strike
07. Sign Of Fear
08. In Metal We Trust
09. When Death Comes Knocking
10. Six Times Dead
11. Angels Of Mercy
12. Unbreakable
13. Riding The Eagle
14. Rulebreaker
15. King For A Day
16. Bad Guys Wear Black

CD2

01. Every Time It Rains [Feat. Simone Simons]
02. We Walk Without Fear
03. Fighting The Darkness [Long Version]
04. Hands Of Time
05. One Night In December
06. The Sky Is Burning
07. Where Angels Die
08. Black Rain
09. Born With A Broken Heart [Feat. Liv Kristine]
10. Born Again
11. The Man [That I Don't Know]

07.09.17 | 19:18 Uhr
