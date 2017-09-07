Die schwäbischen Power Metaller PRIMAL FEAR werden am 10. November ein "Best Of"-Album namens "Best Of Fear" via Frontiers Music veröffentlichen. Um auch langjährigen Fans einen Kaufanreiz zu bieten, wird die 2CD auch vier brandneue Songs beinhalten. Mit dem HEART-Cover "If Looks Could Kill" ist bereits ein neuer Song zu hören:



01. Area 16 [New Song]

02. Predator [New Song]

03. If Looks Could Kill [New Song]

04. Thrill Of Speed [New Song]

05. The End Is Near

06. Strike

07. Sign Of Fear

08. In Metal We Trust

09. When Death Comes Knocking

10. Six Times Dead

11. Angels Of Mercy

12. Unbreakable

13. Riding The Eagle

14. Rulebreaker

15. King For A Day

16. Bad Guys Wear Black



CD2



01. Every Time It Rains [Feat. Simone Simons]

02. We Walk Without Fear

03. Fighting The Darkness [Long Version]

04. Hands Of Time

05. One Night In December

06. The Sky Is Burning

07. Where Angels Die

08. Black Rain

09. Born With A Broken Heart [Feat. Liv Kristine]

10. Born Again

11. The Man [That I Don't Know]



