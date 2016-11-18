.: SUCHE
News zu Primordial
Interviews mit Primordial
Reviews von Primordial
Live-Berichte über Primordial
|Die irischen Pagan Metaller PRIMORDIAL haben die Veröffentlichung ihres ersten Live-Albums, "Gods To The Godless (Live At BYH 2015)", für den 25. November 2016 als limitierte Digibook-CD und Doppel-LP im Klappcover angekündigt.
Außerdem stehen PRIMORDIAL heute abend als Headliner auf der Bühne des "Hammer Of Doom XI"-Festivals in der Würzburger "Posthalle".
Hier gibt es als Vorgeschmack die Liveversion von "Wield Lightning To Split The Sun".
Trackliste "Gods To The Godless (Live At BYH 2015)":
01. Gods to the Godless (Live)
02. Babels Tower (Live)
03. Where Greater Men Have Fallen (Live)
04. No Grave Deep Enough (Live)
05. As Rome Burns (Live)
06. The Alchemists Head (Live)
07. Bloodied Yet Unbowed (Live)
08. The Coffin Ships (Live)
09. Heathen Tribes (Live)
10. Wield Lightning to Split the Sun (Live)
11. Empire Falls (Live)
