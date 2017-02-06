Die aus Wisconsin stammenden Newcomer PRODUCT OF HATE haben mit "Revolution Of Destruction" ein neues Video veröffentlicht. Der Song befindet sich auf ihrem aktuellen Album "Buried In Violence", das vor einem Jahr via Napalm Records in den Handel gekommen ist.







01. Kill. You. Now.

02. Annihilation

03. ...As Your Kingdom Falls

04. Blood Coated Concrete

05. Monster

06. Buried In Violence

07. Vindicare

08. Nemesis

09. Revolution Of Destruction

10. Unholy Manipulator

11. Perry Mason



