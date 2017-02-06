.: SUCHE
Soen
Lykaia
Alternative, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Erweiterte Farbpalette"
Helheim
landawarijaR
Black Metal, Viking Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Wäre Dieter stolz auf euch?"
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons [EP]
Hard Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Ungewohnt zahm"
Beheaded
Beast Incarnate
Brutal Death, Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Prima gemachter Death Metal ohne Schnickschnack"
The Great Old Ones
EOD - A Tale Of Dark Legacy
Black Metal, Melodic Black Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück in Innsmouth"
John Garcia
The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues
Akustik
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lagerfeuerromantik par excellence"
Kreator
Gods Of Violence
Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Kein schwacher Moment"
Victorius
Heart Of The Phoenix
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht"
Wolfchant
Bloodwinter
Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Säbelrasseln"
Code
Lost Signal (EP)
Post Rock, Post/Avantgarde Black Metal
Keine Wertung
"Werkschau, mal anders"
Pain Of Salvation
In The Passing Light Of Day
Prog Rock, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Arbeitstitel: Remedy Lane 2"
Sepultura
Machine Messiah
Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Auf die harte Tour"
Firewind
Immortals
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück zur Bestform"
Saddiscore
Demons Of The Earth
Heavy Metal, Modern Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Klasse Songs, schwacher Sound"
Thundra
Angstens Salt
Melodic Black Metal, Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Bring me a beer, not roses"
Lancer
Mastery
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Auf dem Weg zur Meisterleistung"
Lamb Of God
The Duke [EP]
NWOAHM
4 von 7 Punkten
"Allemal eine große Geste"
|Die aus Wisconsin stammenden Newcomer PRODUCT OF HATE haben mit "Revolution Of Destruction" ein neues Video veröffentlicht. Der Song befindet sich auf ihrem aktuellen Album "Buried In Violence", das vor einem Jahr via Napalm Records in den Handel gekommen ist.
01. Kill. You. Now.
02. Annihilation
03. ...As Your Kingdom Falls
04. Blood Coated Concrete
05. Monster
06. Buried In Violence
07. Vindicare
08. Nemesis
09. Revolution Of Destruction
10. Unholy Manipulator
11. Perry Mason
