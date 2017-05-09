 .: SUCHE
Das Line Up für das diesjährige ROCK OF AGES 2017 hat Zuwachs bekommen:

ALBERT HAMMOND wird nach 40-jähriger Bühnenpause auf dem ROCK OF AGES 2017 ins Rampenlicht zurückkehren.

Das ROCK OF AGES findet 2017 zum zwölften Mal statt - und das erneut drei Tage lang.

Der Termin:


28. Juli - 30. Juli 2017
Festplatz Seebronn
bei Rottenburg am Neckar

Jetzt schon bestätigt:

GOTTHARD * SAGA * DEE SNIDER
KIM WILDE
MARILLION
SUBWAY TO SALLY
PRETTY MAIDS
THUNDER
ALBERT HAMMOND
SPIDER MURPHY GANG
BLUES PILLS
HARDLINE
FAIR WARNING
HARTMANN
DARE


Weitere Bands folgen bald.
09.05.17 | 06:54 Uhr
