Das Line Up für das diesjährige ROCK OF AGES 2017 hat Zuwachs bekommen:



ALBERT HAMMOND wird nach 40-jähriger Bühnenpause auf dem ROCK OF AGES 2017 ins Rampenlicht zurückkehren.



Das ROCK OF AGES findet 2017 zum zwölften Mal statt - und das erneut drei Tage lang.



Der Termin:





28. Juli - 30. Juli 2017

Festplatz Seebronn

bei Rottenburg am Neckar



Jetzt schon bestätigt:



GOTTHARD * SAGA * DEE SNIDER

KIM WILDE

MARILLION

SUBWAY TO SALLY

PRETTY MAIDS

THUNDER

ALBERT HAMMOND

SPIDER MURPHY GANG

BLUES PILLS

HARDLINE

FAIR WARNING

HARTMANN

DARE





Weitere Bands folgen bald.