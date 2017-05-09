.: SUCHE
Slaegt
Domus Mysterium
Black Metal, Classic Rock
6 von 7 Punkten
"Familiengeheimnisse"
Ferndal
Ferndal
Black Metal, Melodic Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Erhabene Schönheit"
Seven Kingdoms
Decennium
Power Metal, Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Gelungenes Jubiläum"
Artificial Brain
Infrared Horizon
Death Metal, Technischer Death Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Ungleiche Geschwister?"
The Unity
The Unity
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Gesichtslose Helden"
Eisregen
Fleischfilm
Dark Metal
3 von 7 Punkten
"Auch Horrormeister wie Fulci oder Deodato hätten etwas vermisst."
Wolfpakk
Wolves Reign
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Allstar-Metal abseits des Mainstream"
Night Demon
Darkness Remains
Heavy Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Opfer des Hypes"
Mammoth Mammoth
Mount The Mountain
Hard Rock, Rock, Stoner Rock
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Im Frühtau zu Berge..."
Harpyie
Anima
Folk Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Das Durchhaltevermögen hat sich gelohnt"
Zombie Motors Wrecking Yard
Supersonic Rock 'n Roll
Hard Rock, Sludge, Stoner Rock
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Zombies auf der Suche nach sich selbst"
Dimmu Borgir
Forces Of The Northern Nights
6 von 7 Punkten
"Black Metal trifft Klassik"
Life Of Agony
A Place Where There's No More Pain
Alternative, Groove Metal, Hardcore
6 von 7 Punkten
"Ein musikalischer und düsterer Befreiungsschlag."
Vescera
Beyond The Fight
US-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"U.S. Metal vom Meister"
Astral Doors
Black Eyed Children
Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Dem Stahl ein Denkmal"
Vampire
With Primeval Force
Death/Thrash Metal, Thrash Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Dem Vampir fehlt es an Biss"
Ghost Bath
Starmourner
Post Rock
1 von 7 Punkten
"Silencer auf Comedy"
|Das Line Up für das diesjährige ROCK OF AGES 2017 hat Zuwachs bekommen:
ALBERT HAMMOND wird nach 40-jähriger Bühnenpause auf dem ROCK OF AGES 2017 ins Rampenlicht zurückkehren.
Das ROCK OF AGES findet 2017 zum zwölften Mal statt - und das erneut drei Tage lang.
Der Termin:
28. Juli - 30. Juli 2017
Festplatz Seebronn
bei Rottenburg am Neckar
Jetzt schon bestätigt:
GOTTHARD * SAGA * DEE SNIDER
KIM WILDE
MARILLION
SUBWAY TO SALLY
PRETTY MAIDS
THUNDER
ALBERT HAMMOND
SPIDER MURPHY GANG
BLUES PILLS
HARDLINE
FAIR WARNING
HARTMANN
DARE
Weitere Bands folgen bald.
Kommentare