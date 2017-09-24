Die finnischen Sleaze Rocker SANTA CRUZ werden am 10. November ein neues Album mit dem Titel "Bad Blood Rising" veröffentlichen. Zudem werden sich die Burschen bereits einige Tage vorher auf Europatour begeben.



"Bad Blood Rising"-Tracklist:



01. Young Blood Rising

02. River Phoenix

03. Fire Running Through Our Veins

04. Drag Me Out Of The Darkness

05. Breathe

06. Voice Of The New Generation

07. Back From The Dead

08. Bad Habits Die Hard

09. Pure Fucking Adrenaline

10. Get Me Out Of California

11. River Phoenix [Part 2]



Tourdaten:



06.10. Helsinki, Tavastia [Album Release Show]

07.10. Loimaa, Seurahuone

13.10. Pori, Kino

14.10. Oulu, Hevimesta

26.10. Turku, Gong

27.10. Jyväskylä, Lutakko

28.10. Kuopio, Henry's Pub

03.11. Joensuu, Kerubi

04.11. Tampere, Olympia

10.11. Lappeenranta, Old Cock

11.11. Savonlinna, The Rocks



29.11. Stockholm, Kraken - Rockin Over Boarders

30.11. Oslo, Olsen på Bryn

01.12. Gothenburg, Sticky Fingers w Dregen

02.12. Malmö, KB

03.12. Copenhagen, Hard Rock Cafe

05.12. Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

06.12. Milton Keynes, Crauford Arms

07.12. Grimsby, Yardbirds

08.12. Sheffield, Corporation

09.12. Birmingham, The Flapper

10.12. Glasgow, Cathouse

12.12. Manchester, Academy 3

13.12. London, Underworld

14.12. Chester, The Live Rooms

15.12. Swansea, Sin City

16.12. Bournemouth, Anvil

17.12. Norwich, Waterfront

19.12. Hamburg, Indra

20.12. Cologne, MTC

21.12. Bochum, Rockpalats

22.12. Lichtenfels, Paunchy Cats