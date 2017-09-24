.: SUCHE
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
Sleaze Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Entwicklung in die falsche Richtung?"
Santa Cruz
Screaming For Adrenaline
Heavy Metal, Sleaze Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Gelungene Sleaze-Umschau"
|Die finnischen Sleaze Rocker SANTA CRUZ werden am 10. November ein neues Album mit dem Titel "Bad Blood Rising" veröffentlichen. Zudem werden sich die Burschen bereits einige Tage vorher auf Europatour begeben.
"Bad Blood Rising"-Tracklist:
01. Young Blood Rising
02. River Phoenix
03. Fire Running Through Our Veins
04. Drag Me Out Of The Darkness
05. Breathe
06. Voice Of The New Generation
07. Back From The Dead
08. Bad Habits Die Hard
09. Pure Fucking Adrenaline
10. Get Me Out Of California
11. River Phoenix [Part 2]
Tourdaten:
06.10. Helsinki, Tavastia [Album Release Show]
07.10. Loimaa, Seurahuone
13.10. Pori, Kino
14.10. Oulu, Hevimesta
26.10. Turku, Gong
27.10. Jyväskylä, Lutakko
28.10. Kuopio, Henry's Pub
03.11. Joensuu, Kerubi
04.11. Tampere, Olympia
10.11. Lappeenranta, Old Cock
11.11. Savonlinna, The Rocks
29.11. Stockholm, Kraken - Rockin Over Boarders
30.11. Oslo, Olsen på Bryn
01.12. Gothenburg, Sticky Fingers w Dregen
02.12. Malmö, KB
03.12. Copenhagen, Hard Rock Cafe
05.12. Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
06.12. Milton Keynes, Crauford Arms
07.12. Grimsby, Yardbirds
08.12. Sheffield, Corporation
09.12. Birmingham, The Flapper
10.12. Glasgow, Cathouse
12.12. Manchester, Academy 3
13.12. London, Underworld
14.12. Chester, The Live Rooms
15.12. Swansea, Sin City
16.12. Bournemouth, Anvil
17.12. Norwich, Waterfront
19.12. Hamburg, Indra
20.12. Cologne, MTC
21.12. Bochum, Rockpalats
22.12. Lichtenfels, Paunchy Cats
