DIe österreichischen Symphonic Metaller von SERENITY werden ihr neues Album, "Lionheart", am 27. Oktober 2017 via Napalm veröffentlichen.

Mix und Mastering stammen von Jan Vacik von den "Dreamsound Studios" und hier gibt es Songsamples zur kommenden Scheibe:





"Lionheart"-Trackliste:

01. Deus Lo Vult
02. United
03. Lionheart
04. Hero
05. Rising High
06. Heaven
07. King's Landing
08. Eternal Victory
09. Stand And Fight
10. The Fortress (Of Blood And Sand)
11. Empire
12. My Fantasy
13. The Final Crusade
25.10.17 | 11:04 Uhr
