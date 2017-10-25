DIe österreichischen Symphonic Metaller von SERENITY werden ihr neues Album, "Lionheart", am 27. Oktober 2017 via Napalm veröffentlichen.



Mix und Mastering stammen von Jan Vacik von den "Dreamsound Studios" und hier gibt es Songsamples zur kommenden Scheibe:











"Lionheart"-Trackliste:



01. Deus Lo Vult

02. United

03. Lionheart

04. Hero

05. Rising High

06. Heaven

07. King's Landing

08. Eternal Victory

09. Stand And Fight

10. The Fortress (Of Blood And Sand)

11. Empire

12. My Fantasy

13. The Final Crusade