Die um Bassist Mat Sinner [u.a. PRIMAL FEAR, VOODOO CIRCLE] versammelten SINNER haben ein Lyric-Video zu ihrem neuen Song "Battle Hill" veröffentlicht. Die Nummer entstammt dem kommenden Album "Tequila Suicide", das am 31. März über AFM Records erscheinen wird.







01. Go Down Fighting

02. Tequila Suicide

03. Road To Hell

04. Dragons

05. Battle Hill

06. Sinner Blues

07. Why

08. Gypsy Rebels

09. Loud & Clear

10. Dying On A Broken Heart



Digipack Bonustracks:



11. House Of Rock

12. Monday Morning

13. I Am



