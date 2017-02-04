.: SUCHE
News zu Sinner
Sinner - Neues Album
30.01.17
30.01.17
Sinner - Videoclip
26.08.13
26.08.13
Sinner - Neuaufnahmen
16.07.13
16.07.13
Interviews mit Sinner
Reviews von Sinner
Mehr aus den Genres
Christian Mistress
To Your Death
Heavy Metal, NwobHM, Retro Rock
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Treu über den Tod hinaus"
Iron Savior
Rise Of The Hero
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Solider Hanseaten-Stahl"
Grand Magus
Triumph And Power
Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Nordischer Qualitätsstahl"
Wolf
Legions Of Bastards
Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Schwedischer Qualitätsgarant"
Almanac
Tsar
Heavy Metal, Power Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Der Aufwand hat sich gelohnt"
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons [EP]
Hard Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Ungewohnt zahm"
Beheaded
Beast Incarnate
Brutal Death, Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Prima gemachter Death Metal ohne Schnickschnack"
The Great Old Ones
EOD - A Tale Of Dark Legacy
Black Metal, Melodic Black Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück in Innsmouth"
John Garcia
The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues
Akustik
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lagerfeuerromantik par excellence"
Kreator
Gods Of Violence
Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Kein schwacher Moment"
.: NEWS :: Sinner - Lyric-Video
|<< Overkill - Videoclip
|Bloodbound - Neues Video >>
|Die um Bassist Mat Sinner [u.a. PRIMAL FEAR, VOODOO CIRCLE] versammelten SINNER haben ein Lyric-Video zu ihrem neuen Song "Battle Hill" veröffentlicht. Die Nummer entstammt dem kommenden Album "Tequila Suicide", das am 31. März über AFM Records erscheinen wird.
01. Go Down Fighting
02. Tequila Suicide
03. Road To Hell
04. Dragons
05. Battle Hill
06. Sinner Blues
07. Why
08. Gypsy Rebels
09. Loud & Clear
10. Dying On A Broken Heart
Digipack Bonustracks:
11. House Of Rock
12. Monday Morning
13. I Am
Kommentare