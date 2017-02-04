 .: SUCHE
CD Review: Sinner - Touch Of Sin 2

Sinner
Touch Of Sin 2


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
Keine Wertung
"Altmetall, neu geschmiedet"
CD Review: Sinner - One Bullet Left

Sinner
One Bullet Left


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Von Knarren und nuklearen Playboys"
Die um Bassist Mat Sinner [u.a. PRIMAL FEAR, VOODOO CIRCLE] versammelten SINNER haben ein Lyric-Video zu ihrem neuen Song "Battle Hill" veröffentlicht. Die Nummer entstammt dem kommenden Album "Tequila Suicide", das am 31. März über AFM Records erscheinen wird.



01. Go Down Fighting
02. Tequila Suicide
03. Road To Hell
04. Dragons
05. Battle Hill
06. Sinner Blues
07. Why
08. Gypsy Rebels
09. Loud & Clear
10. Dying On A Broken Heart

Digipack Bonustracks:

11. House Of Rock
12. Monday Morning
13. I Am

Beschreibung
04.02.17 | 16:51 Uhr
Kommentare
<< Overkill - Videoclip
Bloodbound - Neues Video >>
