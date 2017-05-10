Die New Yorker Death Metaller SUFFOCATION haben inzwischen einen ersten Trailer zu ihrem kommenden Album "Of The Dark Light" veröffentlicht. Die Scheibe wird am 9. Juni über Nuclear Blast Records in den Handel kommen.











01. Clarity Through Deprivation

02. The Warmth Within The Dark

03. Your Last Breaths

04. Return To The Abyss

05. The Violation

06. Of The Dark Light

07. Some Things Should Be Left Alone

08. Caught Between Two Worlds

09. Epitaph Of The Credulous



