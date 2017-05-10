 .: SUCHE
Devildriver - Cover-Album geplant, erste Details >>
Die New Yorker Death Metaller SUFFOCATION haben inzwischen einen ersten Trailer zu ihrem kommenden Album "Of The Dark Light" veröffentlicht. Die Scheibe wird am 9. Juni über Nuclear Blast Records in den Handel kommen.





01. Clarity Through Deprivation
02. The Warmth Within The Dark
03. Your Last Breaths
04. Return To The Abyss
05. The Violation
06. Of The Dark Light
07. Some Things Should Be Left Alone
08. Caught Between Two Worlds
09. Epitaph Of The Credulous

Beschreibung
10.05.17 | 06:43 Uhr
Kommentare
