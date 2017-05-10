.: SUCHE
News zu Suffocation
Suffocation - 360-Grad-Video
15.04.17
Suffocation - Neues Album
12.04.17
Suffocation - Tourdaten
23.04.14
Interviews mit Suffocation
Reviews von Suffocation
Suffocation
Pinnacle Of Bedlam
Brutal Death, Technischer Death Metal
Keine Wertung
"[Geteilte] Meinungen aus der Redaktion"
Suffocation
Human Waste [EP]
Brutal Death, Death Metal
Keine Wertung
"Und nicht nur Jesus weinte…"
Suffocation
The Close Of A Chapter [Live In Quebec City]
Brutal Death, Death Metal
Keine Wertung
"Verspätetes Live-Dokument"
Suffocation
Blood Oath
Brutal Death, Death Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Bleiben sich treu!"
Suffocation
Suffocation
Death Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Kings Will Be Kings"
Live-Berichte über Suffocation
|Die New Yorker Death Metaller SUFFOCATION haben inzwischen einen ersten Trailer zu ihrem kommenden Album "Of The Dark Light" veröffentlicht. Die Scheibe wird am 9. Juni über Nuclear Blast Records in den Handel kommen.
01. Clarity Through Deprivation
02. The Warmth Within The Dark
03. Your Last Breaths
04. Return To The Abyss
05. The Violation
06. Of The Dark Light
07. Some Things Should Be Left Alone
08. Caught Between Two Worlds
09. Epitaph Of The Credulous
