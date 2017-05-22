Die Death Metaller SUFFOCATION werden ihr neuen Album »...Of The Dark Light« am 09. Juni über Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlichen. Heute hat die Truppe den zweiten Videotrailer zu diesem Werk online gestellt.







»...Of The Dark Light« - Tracklist:



01. Clarity Through Deprivation

02. The Warmth Within The Dark

03. Your Last Breaths

04. Return To The Abyss

05. The Violation

06. Of The Dark Light

07. Some Things Should Be Left Alone

08. Caught Between Two Worlds

09. Epitaph Of The Credulous



»...Of The Dark Light« wurde von SUFFOCATION produziert und gemeinsam mit ihrem langjährigen Partner Joe Cincotta (OBITUARY) in den Full Force Studios eingespielt. Mix und Mastering wurden in die Hände des weltbekannten Produzenten Zeuss (HATEBREED, ARSIS, SUICIDE SILENCE) gelegt. Das Cover-Artwork stammt von Colin Marks (ORIGIN, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, KATAKLYSM).





»Beyond The Dark Light European Tour 2017«



05.08. F Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans - Sylak Open Air

06.08. CH Zürich - Werk 21

07.08. D München - Backstage

08.08. D Dresden - Eventwerk

09.08. A Wien - Viper Room

10.08 CZ Jaromer - Brutal Assault

11.08. SK Terchová - Terchovský Budzogan

12.08. RO Rasnov - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

13.08. SRB Novi Sad - Fabrika

14.08. H Budapest - Dürer Kert

15.08. I Brescia - Festa Di Radio Onda D'Urto

16.08. CH Bellinzona - Pit Club

17.08. D Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze

18.08. D Wolfsburg - Hallenbad

19.08. B Méan - Metal Méan Fest

20.08. F Saint-Nolff - Motocultor Festival

22.08. D Lindau - Club Vaudeville

24.08. B Brügge - Het Entrepot

25.08. D Andernach - Death Feast Open Air

26.08. NL Eindhoven - Dynamo

27.08. UK Bristol - Bierkeller

28.08. UK Leeds - Eiger Studios

29.08. UK Glasgow - Audio

30.08. UK Newcastle - Riverside

31.08. UK London - Underworld