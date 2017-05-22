.: SUCHE
News zu Suffocation
Suffocation - Album-Trailer
10.05.17
10.05.17
Suffocation - 360-Grad-Video
15.04.17
15.04.17
Suffocation - Neues Album
12.04.17
12.04.17
Interviews mit Suffocation
Reviews von Suffocation
Suffocation
Pinnacle Of Bedlam
Brutal Death, Technischer Death Metal
Keine Wertung
"[Geteilte] Meinungen aus der Redaktion"
Suffocation
Human Waste [EP]
Brutal Death, Death Metal
Keine Wertung
"Und nicht nur Jesus weinte…"
Suffocation
The Close Of A Chapter [Live In Quebec City]
Brutal Death, Death Metal
Keine Wertung
"Verspätetes Live-Dokument"
Suffocation
Blood Oath
Brutal Death, Death Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Bleiben sich treu!"
Suffocation
Suffocation
Death Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Kings Will Be Kings"
Live-Berichte über Suffocation
Mehr aus den Genres
Eyeconoclast
Drones Of The Awakening
Death Metal, Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Derbes BPM-Schlachtfest"
Immolation
Shadows In The Light
Death Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Und es wurde Nacht - und das war gut..."
Koreopsis
Resin [MCD]
Brutal Death, Death Metal, Progressive
3 von 7 Punkten
"Träumen Androiden von Brutal Death Metal?"
Gutlock
...In Conclusion The Abstinence
Alternative, Death Metal, Hardcore, Nu Metal, Thrash Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Keine Chance für Schubladen"
Die
Rise Of The Rotten
Brutal Death, Death Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Solide, aber mit Kanten"
Mallevs Maleficarvm
Homo Homini Lupus
Black Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Finster geht die Welt zugrunde"
Dream Evil
Six
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Rückkehr mit Wermutstropfen"
Malevolence
Self Supremacy
Crossover, Groove Metal, Hardcore
5 von 7 Punkten
"Auf die Zwölf"
The Night Flight Orchestra
Amber Galactic
Classic Rock, Pop
6 von 7 Punkten
"Color In Technicolor"
Gasmac Gilmore
Begnadet für das Schöne
Indie, Polka Metal, Ska
4 von 7 Punkten
"Warum nicht mal andere Musik hören."
|<< Black Star Riders - Tourstart in dieser Woche
|Vallenfyre - Neues Lyric Video >>
|Die Death Metaller SUFFOCATION werden ihr neuen Album »...Of The Dark Light« am 09. Juni über Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlichen. Heute hat die Truppe den zweiten Videotrailer zu diesem Werk online gestellt.
»...Of The Dark Light« - Tracklist:
01. Clarity Through Deprivation
02. The Warmth Within The Dark
03. Your Last Breaths
04. Return To The Abyss
05. The Violation
06. Of The Dark Light
07. Some Things Should Be Left Alone
08. Caught Between Two Worlds
09. Epitaph Of The Credulous
»...Of The Dark Light« wurde von SUFFOCATION produziert und gemeinsam mit ihrem langjährigen Partner Joe Cincotta (OBITUARY) in den Full Force Studios eingespielt. Mix und Mastering wurden in die Hände des weltbekannten Produzenten Zeuss (HATEBREED, ARSIS, SUICIDE SILENCE) gelegt. Das Cover-Artwork stammt von Colin Marks (ORIGIN, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, KATAKLYSM).
»Beyond The Dark Light European Tour 2017«
05.08. F Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans - Sylak Open Air
06.08. CH Zürich - Werk 21
07.08. D München - Backstage
08.08. D Dresden - Eventwerk
09.08. A Wien - Viper Room
10.08 CZ Jaromer - Brutal Assault
11.08. SK Terchová - Terchovský Budzogan
12.08. RO Rasnov - Rockstadt Extreme Fest
13.08. SRB Novi Sad - Fabrika
14.08. H Budapest - Dürer Kert
15.08. I Brescia - Festa Di Radio Onda D'Urto
16.08. CH Bellinzona - Pit Club
17.08. D Dinkelsbühl - Summer Breeze
18.08. D Wolfsburg - Hallenbad
19.08. B Méan - Metal Méan Fest
20.08. F Saint-Nolff - Motocultor Festival
22.08. D Lindau - Club Vaudeville
24.08. B Brügge - Het Entrepot
25.08. D Andernach - Death Feast Open Air
26.08. NL Eindhoven - Dynamo
27.08. UK Bristol - Bierkeller
28.08. UK Leeds - Eiger Studios
29.08. UK Glasgow - Audio
30.08. UK Newcastle - Riverside
31.08. UK London - Underworld
Kommentare