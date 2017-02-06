 .: SUCHE
Neuigkeiten zum 20. Headbangers Open Air vom 27. - 29.7.2017:

Die griechischen Thrasher von Suicidal Angels werden sich bereits am Donnerstag, 27.7. die Ehre geben.

Hier die bisher bestätigten Bands :

Sanctuary (USA)
Loudness (Jap)
Pretty Maids (DK)
Toxik (USA)
Rock Goddess (UK)
Blind Illusion (USA)
Atlantean Kodex (D)
Silent Knight (Aus)
Gothic Knights (USA)
Paragon (D)
Stormwarrior (D)
Picture (NL)
Suicidal Angels (Gr)
Bullet (Swe)
Attacker (USA)
Bloodfeast (USA)
Attic (D)
Warrant (D)
Axe Victims/Universe (D)
Rohbau (D)
Bäd Influence (D)
Black Hawk (D)
06.02.17 | 22:06 Uhr
